Adani Enterprises and US based Jabil on Monday said they will form an alliance to set up an AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in the country. The platform plans to deploy multi-GW of high-density AI Rack manufacturing capacity in the country .

“This will serve the critical infrastructure needs of global hyperscalers, co-location facilities, and enterprise data centers through the advanced manufacturing and integration of next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage, and networking systems utilizing state-of-the-art SMT (Surface Mount Technology) and complex box-build processes,” a release the duo said.

Beyond computing racks, the alliance encompasses full-spectrum white space and grey space device manufacturing. This includes power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, bus bars, and advanced thermal management systems.

Together, Adani and Jabil intend to deliver an end-to-end, design-to-deployment hardware ecosystem, providing infrastructure builders with a highly integrated single-source solution.

This initiative addresses a global market opportunity exceeding $ 3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by structural investments in AI compute. The two organizations are currently working on the definitive operational frameworks and formal documentation to accelerate the execution of this manufacturing roadmap, the release said.

This alliance directly aligns with Adani Group’s $100 billion commitment to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centers by 2035, complementing established collaborations with global technology leaders.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, noted: “Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India’s complete AI infrastructure stack — from green power generation to world-class hardware manufacturing. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder, and exporter of intelligence.”

Mike Dastoor, CEO, Jabil, said: “By combining Jabil’s more than sixty years of engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities with Adani’s formidable infrastructure and energy platform, we can expect to execute down to the rack level for hyperscalers and enterprises here in India and across the globe. As India becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets, the country’s skilled workforce and supportive business environment make it an attractive destination for this collaboration.”