Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday outlined an ambitious expansion plan spanning nuclear energy, power generation, digital infrastructure and logistics, as the conglomerate sharpened its focus on what he described as the twin pillars of India’s next phase of growth: physical infrastructure and digital intelligence.

Addressing shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting, Adani announced the group’s entry into the nuclear energy sector through Adani Atomic Energy, which has already identified land parcels and is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035.

“We are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” Adani said, signalling the group’s intent to participate in India’s long-term energy transition.

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The announcement comes as the group accelerates investments across its infrastructure businesses. Adani said Adani Power is implementing what he described as the country’s largest-ever private sector investment programme, involving more than Rs 2 lakh crore and aimed at expanding generation capacity to 45 GW over the next five years.

Setting the theme of the AGM as “Accelerating Infrastructure, Leveraging Intelligence”, Adani said physical infrastructure and digital intelligence would be the defining drivers of economic growth in the coming decades. He added that the group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY26, accounting for over 30% of India’s total new private-sector capital expenditure during the year.

“For us, this is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief,” he said, adding that the scale of investment reflected the group’s commitment to building assets that would support India’s growth ambitions.

Financial Muscle

The chairman also highlighted the group’s financial performance, saying consolidated revenue rose 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.92 lakh crore, while Ebitda stood at Rs 94,834 crore. Profit after tax increased 13.9% to Rs 46,376 crore and cash flow reached Rs 67,995 crore. The group’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remained at 3.3 times.

According to Adani, these metrics provide the financial flexibility needed to fund the group’s ongoing expansion programme. He also announced an organisational restructuring aimed at reducing bureaucracy through a three-layer operating structure across headquarters and project sites, while non-core activities would increasingly be shifted to global capability centres and strategic partners.

Referring to the Rs 25,000-crore rights issue completed earlier this year, Adani described the fundraise as a validation of investor confidence in the group. “At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction,” he told shareholders.

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Diversified Horizons

Across businesses, Adani highlighted a growing pipeline of projects. Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission order book has risen to Rs 72,000 crore, while the group’s partnership with Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation will develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity. Adani Total Gas has crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas home connections and is expanding its city gas infrastructure.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, putting it on course to achieve its target of 1 billion tonnes by 2030. In digital infrastructure, the group’s data centre business is targeting a 3 GW platform by 2030. Adani also pointed to the recently announced gigawatt-scale data centre agreement with Google in Visakhapatnam as evidence of rising demand from global technology companies for large-scale digital infrastructure in India.