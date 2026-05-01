Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani unveiled an internal plan to simplify organisation structure, upskilling of workers and improved contractor relationships.

First of the three -pillared strategy is implementing a three-layer organisational structure to speed up decision-making, strengthen accountability and improve execution efficiency, with site-level decisions expected to “move from days to hours.” Adani said in his address to the group employees on International Labour Day.

Adani said the three-layer model is designed to address the issues of growing organisation by simplifying structures, reducing approval levels and improving speed and ownership at the site level.

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Adani Group operates over 700 assets across 24 states and has nearly 400,000 employees, partners and contractors.

Localized Hiring

As part of the strategy, the group will prioritise local hiring at project sites, offering opportunities first to nearby communities, then to candidates from within the state and finally from outside where required.

The infrastructure major is building air-conditioned accommodation for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda, along with a centralised cloud kitchen in Mundra, Gujarat, which will serve up to 100,000 nutritious meals daily, aimed at improving living standards at remote locations, Adani said.

“You are not just employees; you are nation builders. When we complete a project, we are not just delivering work, we are shaping the future of the country,” Adani said.

Strategic Partnerships

Secondly, the group would work with fewer, larger contractors to improve coordination and execution speed, while enabling them with access to capital, assured returns and long-term engagement.

“Our endeavor is to work with a select group of strong and reliable partners who can take end-to-end responsibility and deliver with greater speed and efficiency. We don’t just want to sign contracts, we want to build long-term partnerships,” he said.

He said this approach is already fostering grassroots entrepreneurship, citing the example of Hadhubhai Rabari in Gujarat’s Kutch, who grew from operating a single water tanker into a multi-equipment enterprise supporting major projects and generating local employment.

The third pillar focuses on learning and development. Through the upcoming Adani skills centre, workers will progress from unskilled roles to skilled, supervisory and leadership positions.

Linking key projects including Mundra port, the Khavda renewable energy park, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Ganga Expressway, which was inaugurated earlier this week, to national development, Adani said these initiatives are strengthening India’s logistics, energy and infrastructure backbone.

“These projects are not just assets. They are instruments of national progress,” he said.

These path-breaking measures are aimed at building a more agile, inclusive and execution-focused organisation aligned with India’s long-term growth ambitions.