Beating analyst estimates, Adani Power posted a 52% Jump in profit at Rs 4017 crore as compared to Rs 2637crore in Q2FY25. . Sequentially profits grew 62%. Analysts expected a profit of Rs 3063 crore.

On revenue front, the company missed analyst estimates by a whisker and posted a decline of 0.1% at 14223 crore as against Rs 14237 crore in Q1FY25. Analysts expected revenues of Rs 14233 crore.

The company posted a decline of 1.7% in EBITDA at Rs 4732 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 4813 crore in Q1FY25. Analysts expected EBITDA of Rs 5,074 crore.

Capacity Expansion

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, “As India progresses quickly to achieve its renewable energy targets, thermal power is rising to the challenge of stabilizing the grid and meeting peak demand. At the same time, Adani Power is consistently crossing significant milestones in its ongoing 23.7 GW capacity expansion and tying up long-term PPAs while generating strong profitability and healthy cash flows in a dynamic demand environment. “

He said they are well set to achieve our capacity expansion targets and register multifold earnings growth over the coming years, while following a prudent capital allocation policy to seize the next phase of opportunities.

Project Milestones

The company said project execution is progressing swiftly in pursuit of APL’s target of 23.7 GW thermal power capacity addition by 2032. As of 31st March 2026, the cumulative work for Mahan Phase II 1,600 MW USCTPP has reached 86%, Raipur Phase-II 1,600 MW USCTPP has reached 54%, while Raigarh Phase-II 1,600 MW USCTPP has reached 47%. Further, the 1,320 MW Phase-II expansion of APL’s subsidiary Korba Power is also set to be completed in FY 2026-27, it said.

Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026 was Rs. 53,555.54 crore as compared to Rs 38,334.88 crore as of March 31 ,2025. The net debt position was Rs. 45,022.02 Crore as March 31, 2026, as compared to Rs. 31,023.43 Crore as of March 31 2025, it said.