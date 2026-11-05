Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of Netherlands-based Evos BV from Igneo Infrastructure Partners at an enterprise value of 2.56 billion euros, the company said in an exchange filing. The deal marks a major international expansion for APSEZ, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, giving it a significant footprint in Europe’s liquid storage and energy infrastructure market.

The proposed all-cash transaction values Evos at an equity value of 1.18 billion euros and an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.7x based on its calendar year 2025 financial performance, APSEZ stated.

How the Acquisition Benefits APSEZ

APSEZ, the ports unit of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, currently operates 16 ports and terminals in India alongside international operations in Australia, Sri Lanka (Colombo), Israel, and Tanzania. The Evos acquisition adds a sizeable European presence to this network. APSEZ noted that the deal strengthens its exposure to Europe’s evolving energy mix while introducing a high-margin, hard-currency earnings stream to its portfolio.

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The deal also aligns with the company’s long-term target of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by FY31, up from its current cargo-handling capacity of 671 million tonnes per annum reported PTI. Additionally, it gives APSEZ control of eight port-based liquid storage terminals across the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Malta, facilitating diversification beyond conventional port handling and cargo operations.

Additionally, high occupancy levels, long-term customer relationships, and inflation-linked contracts are expected to deliver predictable cash flows. “The transaction will be funded via debt and is subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultation,” APSEZ added.

Overview of Evos Operations

Evos operates eight terminals with 452 storage tanks, 63 vessel and barge berths, and extensive pipeline connections across five European countries. Its facilities are situated in major energy and industrial hubs, including the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, Hamburg, and the Mediterranean. Its pipeline infrastructure includes direct connections to Schiphol Airport and the Central Europe Pipeline System.

The company handles a diversified portfolio of conventional and transition fuels—ranging from gasoline, gasoil, marine fuels, and jet fuel to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuels, methanol, and bioethanol. Its client base includes global energy majors, industrial and chemical enterprises, and commodity traders.

In CY25, Evos recorded an average commercial occupancy rate of 99 per cent, with a substantial portion of revenue backed by take-or-pay contracts and CPI-linked agreements.

As Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator, Evos manages a total storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres and handled 37 million tonnes of throughput in CY25. It reported a revenue of 392 million euros and EBITDA of 219 million euros during the year, representing an EBITDA margin of 56 per cent.

Financial Context

The acquisition comes during an active period of expansion for APSEZ’s international ports business, which reported record revenues of Rs 3,586 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,608 crore in H1 FY27 (EBITDA margin of 44.8 per cent). International port volumes rose to 47 million tonnes in H1 FY27 from 17 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, driven by the ramp-up of the Colombo West International Terminal in Sri Lanka, operations in Tanzania, and contributions from NQXT Australia.

The 11.7x CY25 EV/EBITDA valuation reflects Evos’ high-margin profile, strategic locations, and contracted revenue stream. Evos’ 56 per cent EBITDA margin exceeds APSEZ’s international ports margin of 44.8 per cent, indicating clear potential to boost overall portfolio profitability. As of September 30, 2026, APSEZ held a cash balance of Rs 12,502 crore.

What do executives have to say?

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, said, “Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. We are delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio, giving us a significant presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs. We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition, and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth.”