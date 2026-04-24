Adani Green Energy (AGEL) posted a 73% jump in Q4FY26 net profit at Rs 397 crore as compared to Rs 230 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. It made a loss of Rs 41 crore in Q3FY,26.

There were no analyst estimates available for the company.

Robust Operational Growth

The company’s revenues went up 14% to Rs 3502 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 3073 crore in Q4FY,25.

The company’s EBITDA went up 20% to Rs 2882 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 2402 crore in Q4FY25. It’s EBITDA margins rose to 82.3% in Q4FY26 from 78.2% in Q4FY25.

AGEL added 5.1 GW greenfield capacity in FY26, which is 1.5 times the capacity addition in FY25. It said the greenfield additions included 3.4 GW of of solar capacity (2.9GW in Khavda, Gujarat, 438 MW in Rajasthan); 683 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 956 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

The operational portfolio at Khavda stood at 9.4 GW including solar, wind and hybrid capacity, AGEL is on track to achieve 30 GW RE capacity in Khavda by 2029, it said.

Scaling the Khavda Powerhouse

The company’s energy sales increased by 34% YoY on the back of strong operational performance, it said.

Sagar Adani, executive director, Adani Green Energy, said: “. The company commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity. It is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company outside China,” Adani said

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The company installed 1.4 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY26, which is one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployment and will complement our contract mix to take them closer to building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem, he said adding their pumped hydro storage project (PSP) in Andhra Pradesh is also progressing well, he said.