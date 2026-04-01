Adani Green Energy (AGEL) added over 5 GW (5,051 MW) of renewable energy capacity in FY 26, taking its total operational portfolio to 19.3 gigawatt (GW). The company claimed it is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company, excluding China.

The new capacity addition included 3.4 GW (3,409 MW) of solar, 0.7 GW (686 MW) of wind and 1 GW (956 MW) of wind-solar hybrid capacity. It is expected to offset around 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, and AGEL’s total operational portfolio of 19.3 GW will result in a massive annual carbon offset of 36 million tones, the company said.

In comparison, ReNew added over 2 GW of capacity in FY26. Tata Power‘s renewable arm added 1.88 GW of green power capacity in 9MFY26 .of which 1.3 GW was completed for third-party clients, while 546 MW was for in-house projects, reports said. A s of January 2025, it had a renewable capacity of 6.3GW and the company is looking to add 3GW in FY27. It is planning to cross 10 GW by end of FY27.

The country’s National Electricity Plan targets a total installed non fossil fuel capacity of 615 GW by FY32, which was revised from earlier target of 500 GW.

Khavda Mega-Project

Most of the new capacity of AGEL’s was commissioned at the renewable energy plant being developed by AGEL at Khavda, Gujarat. It is Built across 538 sq kms. Out of the planned 30 GW by 2029 at Khavda, AGEL has already installed cumulative capacity of 9.4 GW (9,413 MW) at the site.

“This milestone strengthens our progress towards our target of 50 GW by 2030, while continuing to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth through renewables and energy storage solutions.” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL.

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Advancing Grid Stability

Further, the company also brought online an initial 1,376 megawatt hours (MWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at Khavda, one of the world’s largest single-location deployments. The capacity was commissioned within eight months of starting work at the site, supporting grid stability and renewable integration.