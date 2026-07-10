Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, and French clean-technology company Dioxycle on Friday announced a partnership to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India.

The initiative will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity. Following the validation of the technology, the partners plan to scale it up for commercial manufacturing, the Adani group company said in a release.

Formic acid and its derivatives are widely used across industries, including textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The project aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into valuable products using clean energy.

“This partnership with Dioxycle is a testament to how strategic industrial synergies can turn carbon liabilities into sustainable, cost-effective economic assets,” said Jeet Adani, director, Adani group.

“This partnership demonstrates how clean technology and industrial scale can come together to reshape how essential chemicals are produced. India offers a unique combination of renewable energy, manufacturing capability, and ambition. Together with Adani, we aim to build a competitive and scalable model for low-carbon chemical production,” said Sarah Lamaison, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dioxycle.

Beyond formic acid, the partners will explore opportunities to develop a broader portfolio of chemicals for sectors such as energy, materials, packaging and manufacturing. Many of these sectors continue to rely on fossil-based feedstocks and face increasing pressure to reduce emissions, Adani said.

For the Adani Group, the initiative marks a strategic entry into the chemicals sector, building on its strengths in renewable energy and infrastructure while expanding its portfolio of future-ready businesses.