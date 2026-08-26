Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) on Wednesday said it has won a 4,500-MW transmission project for evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra.

The project, which entails an estimated capital expenditure of ~ Rs 4,700 crore, will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project, called ‘network expansion scheme in western region to cater to pumped storage potential near Satara – Part A’, was won through the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder.

Bolstering Grid Infrastructure

Housed under a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Satara Power Transmission, the project will be delivered within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MegaVolt-Ampere (MVA) of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity.

“Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India’s clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to support both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between southern and western India, Patel added.

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Substation and Line Augmentation

The project includes establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station along with associated transmission infrastructure.

The company’s stock fell 0.68% to close at `1583.70 on NSE on Wednesday.