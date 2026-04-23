Beating analyst estimates, Adani Energy Solutions posted a 6% jump in net profit in Q4 FY,26 at Rs 684 crore as compared to Rs 647 crore in Q4FY,25. Profits rose 24% on QoQ basis. Analysts estimated net profit of Rs 663 crore

Financial Outperformance

The company beat analyst estimates on revenue front also and posted a 17% YoY jump in revenues at Rs 7443 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 6375 crore in Q4FY25. Analysts expected revenues of Rs 6914 crore.

It’s Q4FY26 EBITDA went up 16% to Rs 2145 crore. Analysts expected an EBITDA of Rs 2297 crore.

” We are pleased to have delivered robust performance in FY26, underpinned by consistent operational execution and disciplined capital management,” Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer, Adani Energy Solutions said .

Operational Milestones

In Q4 FY26, the company commissioned five transmission projects, including the Mumbai HVDC project, making them the only private sector player in the country to have executed two HVDC projects, Patel said .During the year it also crossed the deployment of 1 crore smart meters, he said.

” Looking ahead, the growth outlook across our businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development & deployment.” Patel said.