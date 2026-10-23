Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) posted over twofold jump in its net profit in Q2FY27 at Rs 1,323 crore compared to Rs 534 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 1,082 crore during the quarter.

The company also beat estimate on the revenue front, rising 53% to Rs 10,076 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 6,596 crore in the year-ago period.

The Ebitda for the quarter rose 36% y-o-y to Rs 3,101 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 2,289 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts expected an Ebitda of Rs 3,175 crore.

On a half yearly basis, Ebitda crossed a record high of Rs 6,726 crore, 62% higher y-o-y. AESL also stated its transmission capex in H1 FY27 increased by 1.7x to Rs 5,542 crore as against Rs 3,343 crore in H1 FY26.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL, said the company significantly expanded its growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating its active order book to ~ Rs 87,000 crore.

Operationally, Mumbai distribution business grew ~11% while smart metering platform installation base hit ~15 million meters, he said.

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“Backed by robust quarter-on-quarter performance across all business segments and strict financial prudence, we are well-positioned to convert this massive project pipeline into long-term stakeholder value,” Patel said.