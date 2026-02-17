The Adani Group on Tuesday announced a $100 billion investment to build renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready data centre infrastructure by 2035, in a move aimed at positioning India as a global hub in the emerging artificial intelligence economy.

The group said the investment, described as one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments, is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, sovereign cloud platforms, electrical infrastructure and related industries over the next decade. Together, this could create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India, the group said in a statement.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform and targets expansion to 5 GW of capacity. The group has partnered with Google to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional campuses in Noida, while its collaboration with Microsoft spans facilities in Hyderabad and Pune. It is also in discussions with other global players for large-scale campuses across the country.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead.”

“At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty,” he added. “India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future.”

Separately, the group will deepen its partnership with Flipkart to develop a second high-performance AI data centre designed to support next-generation digital commerce workloads and large-scale computing needs.

The planned deployment will integrate renewable power generation, transmission systems and hyperscale AI compute into a single architecture. Facilities will be designed for high-density compute clusters and next-generation workloads, supported by liquid cooling and energy-efficient power systems. Dedicated capacity will be earmarked for Indian large language models and national data initiatives to support long-term data sovereignty.

To support the rising energy intensity of AI workloads, the strategy will draw on the group’s renewable portfolio, including the 30 GW Khavda project, of which more than 10 GW is already operational. The group has also committed an additional USD 55 billion investment to expand its renewable energy capacity, including large battery energy storage systems.

The company said it will also co-invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure such as transformers, power electronics and grid systems to reduce global supply-chain risks, while reserving a portion of GPU capacity for Indian startups, research institutions and deep-tech firms.

In addition, the group plans to work with academic institutions to develop specialised AI infrastructure engineering programmes, applied research labs and fellowship initiatives to address skills gaps and build long-term domestic capability in AI infrastructure.