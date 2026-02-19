Digital-led formats will continue to strengthen their hold on brand budgets in 2026, as the Indian ad market looks set to grow by 9.7% to reach Rs 2,01,891 crore, according to a forecast released today by advertising holding company WPP Media. Digital will account for 68.1% of total revenue next year, including the digital extensions of TV, audio, print and outdoor.

ALSO READ AGI still years away: Deepmind CEO

India remains one of the fastest growing ad markets and is ranked ninth globally, with its growth rate exceeding the global average of 7.1%. The advertising business represents 0.5% of India’s GDP – a share that continues to grow with per capita GDP expansion and digital-led formalisation of advertising. The report also notes that content-driven channels will play a key role in the industry’s growth, accounting for 70% share in 2026, higher than the global average of 59%.

Commerce Inflection

Commerce-led advertising is set to be the fastest growing channel for advertising, at 24.2%, driven by retail media, quick commerce and social commerce. Other digital channels are expected to grow at 11.1%, location-based media like outdoor and cinema will grow at 8.9%, while intelligence-led formats, including search and voice, will grow at 8%. Traditional media trail behind, with print forecast to grow at 4.4%, TV at 3.1% and audio at 1.5%.

ALSO READ TCS going to ride the AI wave: N Chandrasekaran

Beyond Impressions

In 2025, the market grew by 9.2% to reach Rs 1,84,046 crore with categories like tech, SMEs, auto, education, telecom and realty emerging as key growth drivers. Interestingly, these sectors are well ahead of historically strong advertiser segments like FMCG and BFSI.