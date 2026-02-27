Acerpure, the appliances and consumer products arm of Taiwanese PC maker Acer, plans to double its revenue in India this year, as the company sharpens its diversification strategy beyond personal computers in a market where core segment growth remains muted.

Launched in early 2024, Acerpure recorded an 83% increase in revenue in its first year of operations and is now targeting 100% year-on-year growth, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer, said in an interaction with fe.

“Acerpure was created as part of a broader strategy to expand into adjacent categories. The PC market globally is not growing significantly, so it is important to build new growth engines,” Goel said.

Menwhile, in a bid to scale revenues in the PC segment, the company plans to catalyse by doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal computers and expanding its adjacent product lines while eyeing a climb to the No. 2 position in the country’s PC market by the end of calendar year 2026.

Democratizing AI PCs

Acer, which currently ranks third in India, behind HP and Lenovo with an estimated 14–16% market share, reported a strong performance in 2025, growing nearly 20% year-on-year while gaining 3-4 percentage points in the consumer segment, even as the broader market remained largely flat, Goel said.

“Last year has been a good journey for us. While the market was flattish, we gained significant share across both consumer and commercial segments,” Goel said.

Acer says its focus is on making AI PCs more accessible, introducing devices in the ₹50,000–₹55,000 price range, lower than the typical ₹75,000-plus segment.

Local Manufacturing

The company, in a bid to anchor India operations around local manufacturing, has over 65% of its PC production handled domestically through partnerships with electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms such as Dixon Technologies, Zetwerk electronics, and others. While Acer does not directly claim benefits under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, its manufacturing partners participate in the scheme. The company said it met thresholds under the first phase of PLI and continues to engage across product categories under PLI 2.0.

Government and education segments continue to account for a significant portion of PC demand in India, contributing over 25% of the overall market. Acer said it maintains a strong presence in these segments, particularly in public education deployments.

Hereon, the company is looking to strengthen its position in small and medium businesses (SMBs) and private enterprises, areas where it sees untapped potential. The move mirrors the company’s approach in global sphere, where it has set up over a dozen specialised business units across segments such as appliances, servers, medical devices and e-mobility, each operating with independent teams and go-to-market strategies.