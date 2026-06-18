Nasdaq-listed IT services major Accenture on Thursday lowered the upper end of its annual revenue growth forecast and projected weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, triggering a sharp decline in its shares in pre-market trading and weighing on Indian IT stocks despite reporting third-quarter results broadly in line with expectations.

The Dublin-headquartered company now expects annual revenue growth of 3-4% in local currency, compared with its earlier guidance of 3-5%. It also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $17.75 billion to $18.4 billion, below Bloomberg estimates of $18.47 billion. The softer outlook dragged down the American depositary receipts (ADR) of Indian IT majors such as Infosys, and Wipro, as Accenture is widely viewed as a bellwether for global technology spending. Infosys ADRs slipped by around 4.4% and Wipro’s by 2%.

ALSO READ Survey flags Big Tech dominance in India; renews calls for digital competition law

Revenue for the quarter ended May rose 6% year-on-year to $18.7 billion, broadly in line with Bloomberg estimates of $18.76 billion. Earnings per share increased to $3.80 from $3.49 a year earlier. New bookings, however, slipped to $19.3 billion from $19.7 billion in the year-ago period, indicating a moderation in demand amid continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year. For FY26, the company guided for adjusted earnings per share of $13.78 to $13.90, compared with its earlier forecast range of $13.65 to $13.90.

“Accenture delivered a strong third quarter, with broad-based revenue growth, a 9% increase in EPS and $8.2 billion returned to shareholders year-to-date,” chair and CEO Julie Sweet said. She said demand for large-scale reinvention programmes remained strong, with the company recording 104 client bookings of $100 million or more year-to-date, up 13%.

Moderate Bookings Growth

The company said it was seeing an increasing number of large-scale AI transformation programmes and continued to invest in areas with long-term growth potential. Alongside its earnings announcement, Accenture unveiled plans to acquire a majority stake in operational technology cybersecurity platform Dragos, as well as runZero and NetRise, in transactions with a combined enterprise value of about $4.18 billion.

According to the company, the acquisitions will strengthen its ability to help manufacturers modernise product development, production and supply chain operations through software, data and AI-enabled technologies. Sweet said Dragos’ cybersecurity platform would help accelerate growth in critical infrastructure and industrial operations markets.

Consulting bookings rose 4% year-on-year to $9.33 billion during the quarter, while managed services bookings increased 8% to $9.39 billion.

Granular Performance

Among business segments, products, the company’s largest vertical, grew 6% to $5.67 billion. Financial services and communications, media and technology revenues rose 6% and 10%, respectively, while health and public services increased 2%. Revenue from the resources business grew 3%.

Geographically, revenue from the Americas rose 2% to $9.14 billion, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 10% to $6.87 billion. Asia Pacific revenue increased 7%. Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 17%, while free cash flow improved to $3.6 billion from $3.52 billion a year earlier.