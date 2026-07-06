With 60% of healthcare costs met by out-of-pocket expenditure, health insurers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hospitalisation cover to offer more comprehensive protection. G Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance, tells Narayanan V why policyholders should opt for higher health cover through top-ups. Edited excerpts:

How have the regulatory initiatives introduced by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) improved the claims process?

The regulator has standardised a lot of things and set time limits for claims, which was a major pain point. Cashless claims should be given within one hour. At the time of discharge, claims have to be settled in three hours. Reimbursement claims have to be settled within 15 days. On the awareness side, Irdai also mandated that a customer information sheet be sent to every customer. It’s a slightly summarised form highlighting what is covered and what is not. Then, the regulator has capped the increase in senior citizens’ premiums to 10% per annum. Earlier, each company used to have its own definition of exclusions. Irdai has mandated standard definitions for exclusions, which is also a very positive feature.

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How can health-linked incentives help reduce the premium of health cover?

The industry really has to make the health insurance product not a sickness product but a wellness product. We should encourage people to stay healthy. We give up to 20% discount on all our products to people to stay healthy in terms of daily steps and nutrition needs.

What are the add-ons a policyholder must consider to make the health cover comprehensive?

Taking a Rs 5 lakh policy is considered a very good cover, but given the kind of healthcare inflation, the cover is nothing. I would say Rs 20-25 lakh is a reasonable sum insured. If policyholders feel the premium is high, they can go for a basic cover, let’s say for Rs 10 lakh, and then take a top-up. They can keep enhancing the cover from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and then to Rs 30 lakh after two years, and so on. Policyholders should also check if the base policy is comprehensive because once somebody has a health problem, then he is not going to get a higher sum insured. Besides base policy, one can look at benefit policies, critical illness policies to cover major critical illnesses.

How are top-ups and super top-ups the most effective ways to secure a much higher cover?

When people think of a higher sum insured, affordability becomes an issue. This is where a top-up policy comes to the rescue. We actively canvass this product. We tell people to have a basic policy, which is fundamental, and a top-up policy. The top-ups can go to even Rs 50 lakh- Rs 1 crore since top-up premiums are much lower as compared to the basic policy.

How can the claims exchange end the insurer-hospital friction, and why has hospital participation been slow?

The exchange helps standardisation and faster settlement of claims. Hospitals are having a lot of concerns because the healthcare ecosystem lacks standardisation of rates, data formats, and treatment protocols.

Once this is addressed, everything flows through the exchange, and a lot of standardisation can happen. The general insurance industry is talking to the hospital bodies to encourage them to be part of the exchange because it has to have both insurers and hospitals. Hopefully, we should be able to convince the hospitals and make them part of the exchange.