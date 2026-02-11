By Krishnan Ranganathan

“Dear Prime Minister, we did it,” beamed Ursula von der Leyen, heralding the new EU-India trade agreement as a “tale of two giants.” It was a vintage Brussels performance: high on cinematic flair, low on caloric content. While the rhetoric suggests a tectonic shift, the fine print reads more like a polite agreement to keep disagreeing—albeit with a slightly more sophisticated wine list.

If the EU deal is a long, expensive lunch in a Michelin-starred dining room, India’s parallel arrangement with Washington is closer to a supervised release program. One offers a toast to the future; the other comes with compliance officers. Yet, in a world of aggressive “friend-shoring,” these deals are less about perfect terms than about strategic positioning. For New Delhi, a restrictive seat at the table is infinitely better than being left on the menu.

In the immediate term, the EU–India deal will change about as much for the European economy as a shift in the wind. India remains the EU’s 9th largest trading partner, accounting for a rounding-error-sized 0.4% of the bloc’s GDP. The headline victory (slashing Indian tariffs on European luxury cars from 110% to 10%) is the ultimate boutique concession. It ensures that a few thousand more members of the Delhi elite can sit in traffic inside an Audi rather than a Maruti. It’s a win for status symbols, but will not materially alter factory utilisation in Stuttgart.

More telling is what the agreement leaves largely untouched. Tariffs are the visible barriers; the decisive ones live in the regulatory basement. Quality-control orders, certification delays, port inspections, and testing requirements continue to shape effective market access far more than headline tariff schedules. Brussels has chosen to pocket incremental tariff gains while postponing the harder regulatory fights. However, cynicism misses the broader point: alignment is the new alpha. As Indian exporters increasingly produce to EU standards, supply chains begin to orient around European certification ecosystems, quietly embedding Indian manufacturing deeper within Western regulatory networks rather than Asian ones. For India, the commercial prize is equally clear: access to a roughly $125bn European textile market where displacing duty-free competitors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkey is essential for absorbing underemployed labour.

While the EU deal is a “scalpel”, the US framework is a “tourniquet”. After enduring punitive tariffs since August, Indian exporters have been granted a “conditional reprieve”. But this isn’t free trade. A joint monitoring mechanism, backed by “snapback” provisions, allows tariff relief to be withdrawn if Indian trade flows are judged to be indirectly linked to Russian energy imports. Critics call this supervised compliance; strategists call it industrial de-risking. By accepting intrusive auditing and certification requirements, India is effectively auditioning for the role of the world’s primary “non-China factory,” trading a measure of short-term policy autonomy for long-term supply chain centrality. The “parole” status of the pharmaceutical sector is the price India pays to remain the “Pharmacy of the World” for the West, securing long-term market dominance at the cost of short-term sovereignty.

Agriculture illustrates the power imbalance most starkly. While the EU tactfully deferred its “feta v/s basmati” battles, the US agreement opens the door to imports of American animal feed and soy oil derived from genetically modified crops (the same technologies Indian farmers remain largely forbidden from using on “environmental” grounds). With mustard and groundnut oils already struggling against imports of Southeast Asian palm oil, additional inflows of subsidised commodities could further compress farm incomes. While this risks rural discontent, it also forces a long-overdue conversation on agrarian modernization. If the US deal acts as a shock to the system, it may finally provide the political cover needed to bypass “environmental” lobbies and equip Indian farmers with 21st century tools.

The balance of payments remains the ultimate wildcard. India risks a surge in US imports that could narrow its bilateral trade surplus. But in the current climate, trade deficits are often the premium paid for security umbrellas. Ultimately, India is navigating two diametrically opposed negotiating philosophies. The EU pact is an incremental marriage of convenience—structurally stable, if economically modest. The US arrangement is a high-stakes hedge where market access is priced against geopolitical loyalty.

India’s “tale of two deals” is thus not a story of surrender, but of calibrated adaptation. In an era of “with us or against us” economics, New Delhi has realized that sipping champagne in Brussels and accepting parole in Washington is the only way to avoid the cold silence of isolation. Accepting supervision today may be the price of building the industrial scale that eventually allows New Delhi to help write the rules tomorrow.

Krishnan Ranganathan is a former Executive Director at Nomura. He is currently a Visiting Faculty at various B-Schools, a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

