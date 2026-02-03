Anytime Fitness India has entered into a pan-India partnership with Tata 1mg to integrate preventive healthcare diagnostics into its fitness ecosystem.

According to the company, Anytime Fitness members will have access to diagnostic testing aimed at tracking health parameters along with their workout routines. The company further added that the initiative focuses on encouraging regular health assessments during the members’ fitness journeys.

This will help the members track the internal health outcomes apart from the visible body transformations, the company added.

What the partnership will entail

The partnership combines Anytime Fitness’ network of 24/7 gyms with Tata 1mg’s diagnostics, pharmacy, and supplement services.

According to the companies, the aim is to enable members to monitor indicators such as metabolic, cardiac, liver, kidney, bone, muscle, blood, and hormonal markers, areas that are considered relevant for individuals with active lifestyles.

“Body composition analysis has already been a part of our gyms, and this partnership adds a layer of diagnostics that allows members to understand how their bodies are responding to training,” Vikas Jain, managing director of Anytime Fitness India, said.

Exclusive package for Anytime Fitness

As part of the tie-up, Tata 1mg has created a diagnostic package exclusively for Anytime Fitness members, designed to help users establish health baselines and track changes over time. The companies said the data could be used to inform decisions around training, nutrition, and recovery.

The company further said that the collaboration is a part of the rising consumer interest in preventive health care, which is driven by greater awareness of health conditions that comes as a part of the lifestyle.