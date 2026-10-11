Companies undergoing insolvency proceedings retained about 85% of their workforce, an analysis by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) found. The findings show that the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) has saved jobs by allowing financially-troubled firms to continue operating through the resolution process. The analysis covered around 300 companies, including MSMEs, whose combined workforce fell from about 96,200 employees and workmen when the proceedings started to around 82,100 when they ended.

The analysis also revealed that 12-15% of the companies increased their workforce during the process, with some businesses creating jobs while undergoing resolution.

“That such a high proportion of jobs remained at the close of CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) demonstrates the stabilising role of successful resolution plans,” the analysis said.

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In cases where the workforce grew, fresh capital from new owners, the resumption of production and renewed worker confidence may have contributed to the increase.

Within the sample, it was also observed that employee numbers remained steady or fell slightly in many companies. This pattern was common in manufacturing, textiles and infrastructure sectors.

Prateek Kumar, partner at Khaitan & Co. said the IBC contains provisions to protect the interests of employees and workmen during insolvency resolution and liquidation, and that these safeguards were a key reason for the high workforce retention seen in the analysis.

The employment findings come amid a sharp pick-up in insolvency resolutions. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a record 107 resolution plans in the September 2026 quarter, taking approvals in the first half of FY27 to 185. This was already about 82% of the 225 plans approved in the whole of FY26.

Since the IBC came into force, 9,166 CIRPs have been admitted as on June 2026. Out of these, 1,484 had resulted in approved resolution plans, while 1,865 were still ongoing and 3,074 had been referred for liquidation. Creditors had recovered around Rs 4.35 lakh crore through approved resolution plans by June this year. This amounted to 30.52% of their admitted claims.

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However, the aggregate figures in the study do not show whether retained employees experienced changes in wages, working conditions or job security after resolution.

An approved resolution plan can allow a financially-distressed firm to continue operating under a new owner, preserving jobs. Liquidation, by contrast, involves selling the company’s assets and can put existing jobs at risk.

Varun Singh, managing partner at Foresight Law Offices, said the findings showed that insolvency resolution was being viewed beyond the recovery of creditors’ dues. “The fact that employment increased in some companies is particularly encouraging,” he said. Singh added that timely resolution was important because prolonged proceedings could put business value and employment at risk.

Soham Jethani, managing partner at SEPTTEN Advisors, said a company’s workforce was part of the value a buyer acquired, as experienced employees helped keep operations running and provided a base for future revenue.

“A resolution plan should be judged by whether the business can sustain operations and employment after the paperwork is complete,” Jethani said.

The study’s methodology involved comparing employee and workmen numbers at the start and close of insolvency proceedings using secondary data from the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA), NCLT, IBBI and company financial reports.