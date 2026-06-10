The corporate travel sector in India is all set for strong growth over the next year, with nearly three-fourths of organisations expecting an increase in business travel despite growing pressure to optimise costs and improve efficiency, according to a new report by Ebix Travels.

The report, based on travel patterns and booking trends across Ebix Travels’ enterprise client base between June 2025 and May 2026, revealed how Indian companies are increasingly balancing travel expansion with financial discipline by adopting technology-driven solutions and data-led decision-making.

According to the findings, 74% of organisations expect a rise in business travel activity over the next 12 months, revealing a continued importance of in-person meetings, customer engagement, market expansion and partnership development in driving business growth.

At the same time, 68% of companies identified cost optimisation as their primary travel management objective, reflecting a growing emphasis on maximising returns from every corporate travel investment.

Business travel remains critical for growth

The report also suggested that business travel to be a key enabler for revenue generation and strategic expansion despite increasing digital collaboration tools.

More than half of the organisations surveyed reported an increase in premium and business-critical travel, indicating that companies are prioritising trips that directly contribute to business outcomes.

Around 52% of respondents said premium travel had increased, while 47% observed a rise in last-minute bookings as businesses adapt to rapidly changing market opportunities and operational requirements.

The trend points to a growing need for flexibility in corporate travel programmes as organisations navigate an increasingly dynamic business environment.

Rising airfares plays a major concern

While travel demand is strengthening, companies continue to face challenges in managing travel costs. The report also found that 71% of organisations cited fluctuating airfares as one of the biggest obstacles to effective travel management. Volatile ticket prices have made budgeting and forecasting more difficult.

To address these challenges, many firms are turning to technology. Nearly half of the organisations surveyed are exploring artificial intelligence-powered solutions to improve booking decisions, optimise travel budgets and enhance the overall traveller experience.

Digital tools gain popularity

The growing reliance on technology is also reshaping how employees book and manage travel. Self-booking tools now account for 58% of all corporate travel bookings. However, despite progress in digitisation, many organisations continue to struggle with fragmented systems.

According to the report, 63% of companies face challenges due to disconnected travel, expense, foreign exchange and payment platforms. These disconnected systems often lead to poor visibility, compliance gaps and inefficiencies in managing travel-related expenses.

Shift towards integrated travel ecosystems

The findings revealed that businesses are increasingly moving towards integrated travel ecosystems that combine travel management, payments, expense tracking and foreign exchange services on a single platform.

Companies adopting such integrated models are reporting improved governance, stronger compliance, enhanced visibility into spending patterns and better employee experiences.

Industry experts believe these integrated systems will play a crucial role in helping organisations gain tighter control over travel expenditure while simplifying operations.

Industry leaders highlight evolving travel priorities

Commenting on the evolving business travel landscape, Vikas Garg, Chairman, Ebix Group, said, “Business travel remains a critical enabler of economic growth, business expansion, and relationship building. As organisations navigate a dynamic operating environment, the focus is increasingly shifting towards creating greater value from every travel investment.”

“Technology, data intelligence, and integrated financial solutions are playing a pivotal role in helping enterprises achieve this balance,” he said.

“At Ebix, we are committed to building connected travel ecosystems that simplify operations, enhance visibility, strengthen compliance, and empower businesses to make smarter, more informed decisions across the travel lifecycle,” he further added.

Echoing similar views, Latika Bolar, Chief Business Officer – Corporate Travel, Ebix Travels said the role of business travel is evolving beyond simple trip facilitation.

She observed that companies are now evaluating every journey based on business impact, cost efficiency and traveller experience, driving demand for technology-enabled solutions that provide greater visibility, smarter decision-making and stronger control over the travel lifecycle.

“Every trip is being evaluated through the lens of business impact, cost efficiency, and traveller experience. This is driving demand for integrated, technology-enabled solutions that provide greater visibility, smarter decision-making, and better control across the travel lifecycle, she added.