As many as 62% of Indian women surveyed said they are very likely to invest in cryptocurrencies over the next 6–12 months, according to a report by crypto platform CoinSwitch. Another 23% said they are somewhat likely to invest in crypto, meaning more and more Indian women are warming up to crypto.

The report further added that only 3% said they are unlikely to invest.

Millennials driving participation

According to the report, younger and mid-career women are leading the trend. Women aged 25–34 accounted for 43% of respondents, while 28% were between 35–44 years, meaning more than 70% of participants were in the 25–44 age group.

Private sector employees made up 34% of respondents, while homemakers accounted for 28%, making them the second-largest participant group in the survey, the report added.

Cautious allocation to crypto

Although a growing interest in crypto investment is seen among women, the report also stated that many of them are cautious of their approach. Nearly 60% of respondents allocate less than 5% of their monthly income to crypto, indicating that digital assets are largely being treated as a diversification tool rather than a primary investment, as per the report.

Most respondents also appear to take an independent approach to investment decisions. According to the report, 57% respondents said that they make crypto investment decisions on their own. Another 18% said that they rely on friends or family, while 8% depend on professional advisors.

“Women in India are showing a growing interest in crypto, but what stands out is the thoughtful way many are approaching it. The survey indicates that women are gradually exploring digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio while actively seeking reliable information and education before investing,” Balaji Srihari, VP- Business, CoinSwitch, said.

Bitcoin remains the preferred entry point

As per the report, about 56% of respondents said they feel comfortable investing in Bitcoin, compared with 27% who prefer altcoins. It further stated that 44% of respondents feel that access to beginner-friendly learning resources makes it easier for them to invest in crypto. The report also added that 19% respondents asked for clearer regulations, while 16% said better UI in the platforms makes it easier for them to invest.