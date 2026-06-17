Around 130-150 million barrels of liquid cargo, ships carrying more than 2 million tonnes of fertilisers, and nearly 500 commercial vessels remain caught in the fallout of the Strait of Hormuz disruption, implying that while tanker traffic could resume within days of a reopening, global supply chains may take up to six months to fully normalise, experts warn.



According to Kpler, approximately 130-150 million barrels of liquid supplies are currently loaded on tankers inside the Middle East Gulf (MEG) region. In addition, around 35-45 vessels carrying more than 2 million tonnes of fertilisers remain stranded in the region, with no meaningful export offset through alternative ports.



“We are currently tracking approximately 130-150 million barrels of liquids loaded in the Middle East Gulf. Based on current loading levels, it could take roughly 7-10 days for these volumes to exit the region, although the timeline will ultimately depend on vessel traffic conditions and the pace at which tanker movements normalise,” said Nikhil Dubey, senior refining analyst, at Kpler.

The scale of disruption

The scale of disruption extends beyond energy cargoes. According to Rubix Data Sciences, around 500 commercial vessels were backed up in and around the Strait during the crisis, while daily vessel transit collapsed from a normal 125-135 ships per day to fewer than 10 vessels.

ALSO READ Explainer: Why SC saw a class action suit as a fit case for private arbitration

Crude and product tankers have borne the brunt of the disruption. Under normal conditions, around 54-60 oil, chemical and LPG tankers transit the Strait every day, alongside nealy six LNG carriers. The strategic waterway accounts for nearly 20% of global LNG trade and about one-fifth of global oil consumption.



AIS-based maritime data shows that vessel traffic through Hormuz typically comprises 47% tankers, 18% bulk carriers and 12% container vessels, with the balance consisting of gas carriers and other ship categories.



Industry experts said reopening the route would only begin a lengthy recovery process.



“Recovery would probably unfold in phases. Physical reopening and backlog clearance could take 2-4 weeks, schedule normalisation may require 2-4 months, while broader supply-chain and commercial stabilisation could take four to six months or more,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director and global head-consulting at Crisil Intelligence.



The disruption has also had a significant human impact. Rubix estimates that 15,000-20,000 seafarers have been directly affected through stranding, rerouting or prolonged delays. This includes 562 Indian sailors aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman for over 100 days.



Even after shipping resumes, freight and insurance costs are expected to remain elevated.



“Freight rates typically take three to six months to normalise, while war-risk premiums generally require one to two quarters of demonstrated stability before returning to pre-disruption levels,” Padmanabhan said.



Amit Goel, Director at Equirus Raghnall Insurance Broking, said tanker movements could stabilise within one to two weeks after Hormuz reopening, but broader supply-chain normalisation is likely to take three to six weeks, depending on how quickly confidence returns among shipowners, charterers and insurers.



The estimates suggest that even if geopolitical tensions ease and Hormuz reopens, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors will continue to face operational, logistical and commercial aftershocks for months.

