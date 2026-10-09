Nvidia backed Australian AI data centre operator Firmus has shelved its planned $5 billion initial public offering (IPO), as investors raised concerns about its valuation, mounting debt and ability to deliver on ambitious expansion plans.

The company said its board had decided that the proposed offering terms did not adequately show the strength of its business and long-term growth prospects. Proceeding with the IPO would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, Firmus said in a statement to CNBC.

“The board therefore concluded that proceeding with the offer was not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders,” the company said.

Firmus will now seek capital from private markets and consider alternative public and private fundraising options. A person involved in the transaction told Reuters that the private fundraising round could be followed by a Nasdaq listing.

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The IPO was expected to raise $5 billion, with shares priced at A$11 apiece, valuing the company at around $30.6 billion. The offering would have been the second-largest new share sale in Australia’s history and the fourth-largest global public offering so far this year, according to Reuters.

The withdrawal adds to growing investor scrutiny of valuations in the artificial intelligence sector, particularly as technology companies commit billions of dollars to building data centres and computing infrastructure.

Why did Firmus withdraw its IPO?

Firmus initially sought a valuation of around $30.6 billion, nearly three times the $10.5 billion valuation it achieved following a fundraising round in August. The sharp increase raised questions about whether its growth prospects justified the asking price.

The company also had debt of about $30 billion. This would have placed its enterprise value at around $60 billion, exceeding the valuations of several long-established Australian companies.

Investors were concerned about Firmus’ limited track record in building AI data centres and the substantial capital required to execute its expansion plans.

“They were asking for a very big price tag for what would likely be expected to happen in the future assuming near flawless execution,” said Joseph Koh, a portfolio manager at Blackwattle Investment Partners to CNBC.

Koh said the market was not yet comfortable taking such a leap of faith. His firm evaluated the IPO but did not bid for shares.

Data centre partnership raised doubts

Investor confidence weakened further after a key data centre development partnership appeared to stall. CDC Data Centres CEO Greg Boorer said in a podcast that the company’s plan to develop 1.6 gigawatts of AI factories with Firmus was no longer underway, according to two people involved in the IPO.

The development was linked to an A$73 billion data centre deal. Investors began withdrawing their orders on Wednesday, a day after the IPO was launched, following Boorer’s comments.

Although the term sheet circulated by the IPO’s book managers shortly before the launch indicated that preliminary offers were sufficient to cover the transaction, demand subsequently weakened.

Existing investors could sell shares immediately

The proposed escrow arrangements also unsettled investors. They were told on Tuesday that more than half the shares could be sold by existing investors from the first day of trading, raising concerns about potential selling pressure and the stock’s early performance.

Firmus considered lowering the IPO price but decided to pursue private funding instead, a person involved in the transaction told Reuters.

“It’s disappointing given that three days ago we thought it was all going well … The market has spoken,” said Oscar Oberg, lead portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, which has invested in Firmus since last year told CNBC.

Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring raising up to $3 billion from existing investors. Firmus declined to comment on its fundraising plans.

Firmus plans expansion across Asia-Pacific

Founded in 2019, Firmus designs and operates modular AI data centres, which it calls AI factories, using proprietary energy and cooling technology. The company is backed by Nvidia, Coatue Management, Blackstone and Jane Street.

Firmus currently has two leased data centres in operation, in Melbourne and Singapore, and plans to build five more across the Asia-Pacific region. Its draft prospectus projected annual earnings of $5 billion from its data centres within five years.

In August, the company announced a $2 billion funding round backed by Nvidia, Coatue Management, Blackstone and Jane Street. This brought its total equity raised over the preceding year to more than $3 billion and its valuation to over $10.5 billion.

Last month, Firmus also announced agreements with Meta to provide GPU computing capacity at its AI data centres in Southeast Asia. The facilities, built on Nvidia’s DSX platform, are intended to support Meta’s AI research, model development and training.

Failed IPO indicates scrutiny of AI investments

Firmus’ withdrawal shows change in investor focus towards the economics of AI infrastructure, including whether companies can convert massive spending on computing capacity into sustainable returns. “I think the Firmus situation represents an important reality check for the AI investment boom, but I wouldn’t interpret it as the beginning of the end of the AI trade,” said Jun Bei Liu, co-founder of fund manager Ten Cap to Reuters.

Liu said Firmus faced company-specific challenges, including the rapid increase in its valuation, enormous capital requirements and the execution risks associated with its ambitious expansion plans. The setback comes as major technology companies continue to raise substantial sums through debt and equity markets to finance AI development and infrastructure. Nvidia and SpaceX are among the companies tapping debt markets for tens of billions of dollars, while Anthropic is seeking to raise as much as $100 billion in an IPO.