The financial services group 360 One Wam (Wealth and Asset Management) reported a 16.8% net profit growth on a YoY basis in Q4FY26. The Q4 net profit increased from Rs 250 crore in FY25 to Rs 292 crore in FY26. However, the quarterly net profits saw an 11.7% decline on a QoQ basis from Rs 331 crore in Q3FY26 to Rs 292 crore in Q4FY26. The board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Overall, the group recorded a 20.7% increase in net profit in FY26 on a YoY basis from Rs 1,015 crore to Rs 1,225 crore. The group’s assets under management stood at Rs 6.74 lakh crore as of March 2026, out of which Rs 3.12 lakh crore was from annual recurring revenue (ARR) while Rs 3.62 lakh crore assets were from transactional/brokerage activities. The ARR assets had a Rs 2.17 lakh crore share from wealth management activities, which recorded a 33.4% YoY growth, while asset management AUM rose by 12.8% YoY to Rs 95,200 crore.

The group said in its press release that FY26 marked a step-up in its global and domestic institutional relationships with engagement across its alternate strategies platform. Further, the group said that it is well positioned for sustained growth and long-term value creation supported by robust risk framework, high quality team and client-first approach.