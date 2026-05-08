Commerzbank announced a sweeping round of layoffs on Friday. The sudden announcement laid out that 3,000 jobs will be lost, as the German lender re-focuses its operations and plans to offload millions of euros for a massive artificial intelligence investment over the next few years.

The shocking decision was tied to the bank raising its financial targets and other strategy shifts for the coming years in its bid to fend off a potential takeover from Italy’s UniCredit. This is a developing story.