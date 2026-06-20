Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh metric tonnes of cargo and 94 Indian crew members crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, even as Iran announced a fresh closure of the strategic waterway, raising renewed questions over the security of India’s energy supplies from the Gulf.

The 3 vessels, namely: Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald are now headed to India and are expected to arrive between June 24 and July 1, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The timing is important.

Iran’s top military command recently announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday just minutes after India’s shipping minister announced that 3 India flagged tankers passed the strait.

While Iran’s military command stated that they have closed the strait, US officials have disputed the extent of the closure, saying oil shipments were still moving through the route.

This makes the successful transit of the three Indian tankers a key operational development for New Delhi, which has been closely tracking risks to its crude supply chain from West Asia.

For India, Hormuz is not just a geopolitical flashpoint. It is a major energy artery. A large share of India’s crude oil and fuel imports from the Gulf have been historically linked to this narrow passage between Iran and Oman.

Any disruption raises the risk of higher freight costs, elevated insurance premiums, delayed cargoes and pressure on domestic fuel economics.

Desh Vaibhav is likely to reach Vadinar Port on June 24, while Desh Vibhor is expected to arrive at Sikka Port the same day. Sanmar Herald, the third Indian-flagged tanker to cross the chokepoint on Saturday, is scheduled to reach Paradip on July 1.

He added that the government was working on “highest priority” to secure India’s maritime interests and was coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and energy shipments.

The development is significant because the Strait of Hormuz is not just another shipping channel for India. It is one of the world’s most important oil routes and a critical passage for crude and fuel supplies moving from West Asia to Asian buyers, including India.