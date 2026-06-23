Shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz are showing signs of recovery after the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with 11 India-bound vessels successfully transiting the strategic waterway since June 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The development comes as India closely monitors the situation in the Persian Gulf, a critical route for the country’s crude oil, LPG and fertiliser imports, following months of disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

“As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels which are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there. Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The vessels that crossed include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers carrying more than 285,000 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil each, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers transporting fertiliser cargoes.

The update signals a gradual normalisation of maritime traffic through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints after prolonged disruptions that affected global oil, gas and commodity supply chains.

“We hope that the remaining India-flagged vessels would also be able to cross the Hormuz soon,” Jaiswal said.

Commercial shipping activity through the Strait has picked up in recent days. According to commodity analytics firm Kpler, at least 36 resource carriers transited the Strait on Monday, one of the busiest operational days since the conflict erupted earlier this year.