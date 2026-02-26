Indian pharmaceutical company, Zydus Lifesciences, is planning to launch a semaglutide injection for the treatment of obesity and diabetes. The company is launching generic versions of semaglutide injections in India after the patent expiry of the Ozempic active ingredient in late March

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection. The company will launch the injection under brand names SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM and ALTERMETM.

The company said that, unlike existing treatments that require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as they titrate their dosage, it plans to introduce an innovative, adjustable single-pen device.

Exclusive rights for reusable pen

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has exclusive rights to the reusable pen.”This technology allows patients to seamlessly select and administer varying dose strengths from a single unit, significantly enhancing patient adherence, maximising convenience and drastically reducing the overall cost of therapy”, the company stated.

Zydus Lifescience industry peer Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is ​likely to launch its generic ⁠semaglutide injection in the country in March under the brand name Obeda.

Zydus’ recent drug launches

Last week, Zydus Lifesciences launched Anyra, an indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg. The drug is indicated for the treatment of visual impairment. The company has also signed agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Bayer for the same.

Further, the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bosentan tablets and oral suspension. The company said that the group now has 432 approvals and has so far filed 505 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

