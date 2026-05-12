Wyser Capital, a specialty venture capital firm focused on enterprise agentic AI products and platforms, is targeting more than 25 investments through its maiden fund. Last month, the firm announced the first close of the fund, securing commitments for about 40% of its targeted corpus of Rs 120 crore.

For FY26-27, the company plans to make 9–12 investments, followed by another 10–12 in FY27-28. These are in addition to the two investments it has already made from the fund. Within enterprise agentic AI, its core focus will remain on vertical AI and the enterprise agentic AI stack, including infrastructure, orchestration, and tooling. It will also explore the intersection of agentic AI with other frontier technologies such as physical AI (robotics and drones) and cybersecurity.

In terms of industry verticals, the firm invests across sectors but is most active in banking and financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer businesses. Launched last year, the firm has so far made two investments, including in AquaAirX, which focuses on autonomous systems, and Pype AI, a voice AI startup.

“We have a strong pipeline that we expect to close this quarter. As operators-turned-VCs, we take a measured approach to evaluating opportunities, one that is driven more by fundamental value creation than by sentiment or trends,” Satyakam Mohanty, co-founder and managing partner, Wyser Capital told FE.

Focus on founder-market fit

Founder-market fit is the first thing the firm evaluates. This includes how deeply founders understand the problem they are solving, how much time they have spent in the space, how cohesive and complete the founding team is, and whether they can lead a strong founder-led go-to-market strategy during the first 12 to 24 months.

The second factor is the nature of the problem itself — its market size, the competitive landscape, and how the space is likely to evolve over time. The third key consideration is the technology. “We examine the core architecture — both AI and broader technology — as well as the product or platform’s enterprise readiness. Here, the ‘how’ is more important than the ‘what’ as an indicator of long-term resilience,” Mohanty said.

The firm is particularly excited about the emergence of global companies being built out of India, driven by enterprise-focused startups and growing investor appetite for early-stage deeptech ventures with longer capital-return cycles.“We are seeing startups approach us that would have struggled to find the right capital a few years ago.

That is a healthy and important shift for the ecosystem,” he said.Another trend the firm is closely watching is the rise of operator-led capital.“We are beginning to see this emerge in a meaningful way, and it ties into a broader trend of increasingly sector- or domain-focused funds targeting specific technologies and protocols,” he added.

Wyser Capital is, however, cautious about horizontal AI. “The defensibility problem is real, and we think about it carefully,” Mohanty said.A major reason for this caution is that large global technology and LLM players are aggressively integrating horizontal AI capabilities into their own technology stacks.

“Any moat you believe you have can shrink quickly when one of these players decides to enter your space,” he said. More specifically, the firm avoids companies that are merely thin layers built on top of existing foundation models without meaningful proprietary IP underneath.

“When the capabilities of the underlying stack improve, that layer becomes irrelevant. We have already seen this happen,” Mohanty said.Instead, the firm focuses on companies whose architectures become harder to replicate over time, are deeply integrated into enterprise workflows, and have differentiation that compounds rather than erodes.

As an investor, the firm is also building greater discipline around exit pathways.“As funds increasingly focus on DPI as a metric, we need to think about generating investor returns within the fund lifecycle rather than across multiple fund cycles,” Mohanty said. He added that this is a discipline the firm intends to apply much more deliberately in 2026.