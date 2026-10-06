The World Bank on Tuesday raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth in the current financial year by 50 basis points to 7.1%, citing strong domestic demand despite energy and weather-related risks.

The multilateral body sees the Indian economy growing 7.2% in FY28 and 7.0% in FY29, with the country’s medium-term potential growth now seen around 7% against 6.5% earlier.

In the long-term, India also stands to benefit from plausible productivity gains from artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, which currently remains low compared to developed economies, the bank said in the India Economic Update report.

The World Bank’s growth upgrade is the latest in a line of more optimistic economic activity assessments of India. Last month, several global organisations such as the Asian Development Bank and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development raised India’s growth projections. The Reserve Bank of India is also expected to raise its GDP growth projection for FY27 on Wednesday.

India’s GDP grew 7.8% in FY26 on the back of resilient domestic demand and despite heightened external headwinds, supported by recent structural reforms including labour code consolidation, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts.

“The medium-term growth is expected to be broad-based, with agricultural growth accelerating as rainfall normalizes and manufacturing and services growth strengthening further as supply chains recover and external demand improves,” the World Bank said. “On the demand side, lower inflation and stronger credit growth are expected to support private consumption, which will remain the main driver of growth,” it said.

Potential growth is the maximum expansion feasible when factors of production are efficiently employed without stoking inflation.

While growth is seen staying strong, risks to the outlook remain significant, the World Bank said.

A prolonged or further escalation of the war in West Asia would further raise energy prices and inflation in India, eroding household purchasing power and weighing on consumption, while increasing production costs, the report said.

A big risk to near-term growth could be El Nino, which could slow agriculture output and raise prices, the report said.

“Fiscal pressures could also intensify as the government seeks to cushion households and firms, potentially requiring higher borrowing or reprioritization of other growth-enhancing or social spending. Conversely, a faster-than-expected resolution would improve India’s growth outlook,” the World Bank said.

“Other key risks include global trade tensions, monsoon conditions, and global growth, particularly the pace of AI-related investment. Nevertheless, strong domestic demand, ample foreign exchange reserves, and available policy space provide important buffers against external shocks,” it said.

AI ADOPTION GAINS

Despite the substantial capacity to adopt existing AI technologies, India’s actual AI adoption remains at an early stage and low compared to developed economies, the report said. However, there is significant headroom to grow, with strong digital foundations already in place.

Around 23% of formal Indian firms reported using AI, much lower than 43% in the US. When considering AI sophistication, AI adoption among formal firms is about one third of the US level, according to the World Bank.

This highlights the potential to increase adoption significantly as awareness, affordability, and access improve, the report said.

Large firms and digitally intensive sectors are better positioned to adopt AI, while smaller and informal firms face greater barriers, the World Bank said. In 2025, only 39.4% of India’s 79 million unincorporated establishments used the internet for business purposes, albeit up sharply from 26.7% a year earlier.

Around 8% of Indian workers are exposed to substitution risk from AI. Substitution risk is concentrated among clerical and sales occupations, the report said.

According to the report, AI adoption has not resulted in broad-based job losses in India so far. Entry level roles at large IT firms were the most affected by AI adoption but there is no large-scale displacement elsewhere, the World Bank said.

India can achieve its AI potential by supporting AI adoption by MSMEs and through training and skilling programmes, the report said. Attracting private investment in selective compute and data center capacity can also help the country utilise AI gains, the report said.