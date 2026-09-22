Indian entertainment platform Vzy, backed by Dish TV, on Tuesday launched a live television streaming service with more than 200 channels, expanding beyond OTT aggregation as broadcasters and digital platforms compete for a larger share of the country’s fast-evolving connected-TV market.

Vzy’s Linear TV Streaming (LTS) service starts at Rs 179 for 200+ live channels, while its existing OTT offering starts at Rs 199 for access to more than 29 OTT platforms. The company plans to introduce bundled live TV and OTT packages, potentially positioning the service as an alternative to consumers juggling multiple television and streaming subscriptions.

The live-TV catalogue includes channels from major broadcasters such as JioStar, Sony Pictures Networks India, Warner Bros Discovery India and Zee Entertainment, covering multiple languages and genres.

The move comes as Indian households increasingly use connected televisions to access both traditional broadcast programming and streaming services. While smartphones remain a key device for individual viewing, connected TVs are becoming an important shared screen for households, increasing demand for services that bring different content formats into a single interface.

“Consumers today are no longer thinking in terms of content pipes or individual platforms; they are thinking in terms of a content feed,” Varun Jha, Chief Business Officer at Vzy, said.

The company said the combined proposition is aimed at reducing fragmentation across multiple content services and screens. Users can switch between live channels and OTT services through a single platform and login.