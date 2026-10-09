Indian IT services companies are unlikely to face any significant immediate business disruption from the Trump administration’s suspension of the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme for major technology firms, as they have reduced their dependence on foreign-worker immigration routes and expanded local hiring in the US over the past few years.

The move, which affects the process through which employees seek employer-sponsored permanent residency, does not cancel existing H-1B visas or directly disrupt ongoing project staffing. The relatively limited number of employees transitioning to green cards through PERM has further cushioned the sector, even as experts flag potential pressure on costs and margins if the suspension persists.

The industry’s response and market reaction on Friday reflected this limited near-term exposure. Nasscom said Indian technology companies had significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas while building a stronger domestic workforce in the US. “The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US and it will continue to be used to address short-term talent gap,” the industry body said, adding that Indian technology companies had substantially reduced their reliance on the programme. It also stressed that the number of employees moving from H-1B status to permanent residency through PERM was relatively limited.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the firms affected, said its US workforce strategy was anchored in hiring local talent. The company plans to hire another 15,000 people in the US over the next five years. Its PERM applications had fallen to single digits over the past two years, and it did not expect the suspension to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements. “The use of the PERM programme has become fairly client driven in recent years. Only when a client requires an associate or a team to be permanently based in the US, do we need to avail it,” a top management executive at a leading system integrator said.

The suspension nevertheless creates uncertainty for employees awaiting permanent residency and could make retention and workforce planning more difficult. “The impact on revenue growth for Indian IT services is likely to be modest in the near term because the suspension affects a permanent residency pathway rather than existing project staffing,” Biswajeet Mahapatra, principal analyst at Forrester, said. Companies may have to offer stronger incentives to retain workers, increase local hiring or rely more on subcontractors, potentially putting pressure on operating margins.

Estimates from IT consulting firm UnearthInsight suggest that the immediate revenue impact could be negligible, but operating margins may face pressure of 10-30 basis points over the next 12 months. If the suspension continues for several years, the pressure could rise to 30-75 basis points, with revenues 0.25-0.75% below otherwise expected levels, said Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO of UnearthInsight. The risk, therefore, lies less in an immediate loss of business than in the additional cost of managing talent and the possibility of wider immigration restrictions.

Sonam Srivastava, founder and CEO of Wright Research, cautioned that if scrutiny extended to H-1B petitions or wage rules, the cost implications could become more complicated.

The longer-term implications could favour offshore delivery from India. Former HCLTech CEO Vineet Nayar, in a post on X, said the US could end up accelerating the movement of technology work to India by making it harder for Indian professionals to move there. “In trying to reduce the movement of Indian talent to America, the US may accelerate the movement of American work to India,” Nayar wrote.