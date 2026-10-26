About 17% of inspections of Indian drug factories by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) found problems serious enough to require regulatory action, said India Ratings in a Monday report. Depending on the nature and severity of the findings, these could delay drug approvals or lead to restrictions on sales of medicines manufactured at the affected facilities.

The classification, known as Official Action Indicated (OAI), is assigned when inspectors identify deficiencies that warrant further review by the US regulator.

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However, the ratings agency said drug companies could reduce the impact of these risks by selling more types of medicines and expanding into different markets. This would help them avoid depending too heavily on a single product or country.

“The US remains strategically important for Indian pharma companies despite geopolitical uncertainty, and generic competition,” the report said. It also noted that companies’ performance would depend on product complexity, new product launches, competition and opportunities to sell medicines with limited competition.

The OAI rate at Indian drug facilities has fluctuated over the years, falling from around 23% in 2014 to 11% in 2024 before rising to 17% now.

According to the report, Indian companies supply around 47% of generic prescriptions dispensed in the US, while the country accounts for 35-38% of India’s pharma exports and contributes 30-35% of revenue for companies rated by Ind-Ra. Companies with greater exposure to the US market could face a bigger impact if regulatory issues delay approvals or restrict sales.

The report also noted that US sales by Ind-Ra rated companies fell 1.7% year-on-year in FY26, with the decline widening to 5.8% in the first quarter of FY27. The report attributed the pressure in part to the normalisation of sales of high-margin drugs such as generic Revlimid.

But diversification could offer a cushion. Companies that sell a wider range of medicines and operate in several markets may be better placed to handle delays or restrictions affecting a particular product or factory. Expanding into more complex generic medicines and launching new products can also help them find fresh sources of growth.

However, diversification takes time and investment. Entering new markets can require regulatory approvals, while developing complex medicines often involves higher research costs and technical capabilities. These factors could limit how quickly companies can offset disruptions in established markets.

“Performance will remain company-specific, with product complexity, launch pipelines, competitive intensity, backward integration, and exclusivity opportunities determining growth and margins,” the report said.

The report also cautioned that increased regulatory scrutiny could delay approvals for some products. Drugmakers face pricing pressure in the US generic medicines market, while further trade restrictions could add to the challenges.

Ind-Ra said diversification could help limit the impact on companies’ credit profiles, but it would not remove all risks. The extent of the impact would depend on each company’s exposure to the US market, its product portfolio and its ability to manage disruptions.