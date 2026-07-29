The Tripura government has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to strengthen financial literacy, promote entrepreneurship and create a more vibrant investment ecosystem in the state. The initiative, announced on Tuesday (July 28), aims to improve financial awareness, support MSMEs, build the skills of government officials and familiarize young people with capital markets and financial planning.

Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha described the partnerships as an important step toward opening a new era of economic development through better access to capital markets. In a social media post, he said, “These strategic partnerships will empower our youth, support Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSMEs), enhance the capacity of government officials and promote a vibrant investment ecosystem.”

According to the Chief Minister Office, the agreements are expected to strengthen entrepreneurship in Tripura while spreading financial education and investment awareness among students, officials, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. He said the collaboration reflects the state’s willingness to use emerging economic opportunities to broaden participation in the formal financial system.

Tripura signs landmark agreement with National Stock Exchange for opening new era of economic development through access to Capital Markets ! Today, three landmark MoUs were signed between the Government of Tripura and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), marking a… pic.twitter.com/rjiIbIHABO — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 28, 2026

NSE partnership to enhance financial literacy and institutional capacity in Tripura

CM Saha also highlighted the role of the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD), noting it has become one of the first government training institutes in India to establish such a strategic partnership with NSE. He said, “With this initiative, SIPARD has become one of the first government training institutes in India to establish such a strategic partnership with NSE, setting a benchmark for institutional collaboration in capacity building and financial education.”

The partnership is expected to help train government personnel and expand institutional capacity in financial and economic literacy. NSE’s broader investor-awareness work already includes seminars, workshops and educational programmes across the country, and the Tripura arrangement appears designed to bring that model into the state’s governance and training ecosystem.

Tripura connects skills, finance and investment to build a future-ready economy

A key goal of the MoUs is to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by helping them better understand capital-market funding, business finance and investment pathways. The initiative also aims to equip young people with knowledge of securities markets, mutual funds and financial planning, improving their employability and entrepreneurial readiness.

The officials said the collaboration would create opportunities for local businesses and industries to access the capital market more effectively, while also helping startups and entrepreneurs explore new financing routes. For a state where access to credit remains a major constraint for many small enterprises, the move could widen the menu of funding options beyond traditional bank loans.

https://t.co/sQbnl2dPIX — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 28, 2026

The agreements are being seen as part of Tripura’s broader effort to build a more skilled, informed and future-ready economy. The government believes that financial literacy, better public-sector capacity and stronger market participation can help deepen investment activity in the state and support long-term growth.

The initiative also fits into a wider NSE-led push to expand investor awareness and financial education across India, especially among first-time investors, students and smaller businesses. With the new MoUs, Tripura is positioning itself as a state that wants to connect governance, skill development and capital-market access more closely.