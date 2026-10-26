In what can be viewed as bad news for free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and other app-based linear TV services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed bringing them under a formal authorisation framework, with a one-time entry fee of Rs 1 lakh and a processing fee of Rs 10,000.

The move seeks to address the regulatory imbalance between Internet-based platforms that distribute scheduled television channels and conventional cable and direct-to-home (DTH) operators, which operate under a licensing regime. However, Trai has recommended no recurring authorisation fee, bank guarantee or security deposit, keeping the proposed framework relatively light-touch.

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The recommendations introduce a new category, Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Platforms such as Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels offer scheduled channels over the Internet, often free to viewers because their services are funded by advertising. While cable and DTH operators face regulatory and compliance requirements, app-based platforms have so far operated without a dedicated authorisation framework.

Unlike Netflix and other on-demand OTT platforms, which let viewers choose what to watch and when, the proposed framework covers services that aggregate and distribute scheduled linear television channels over the Internet; broadcaster-owned platforms carrying only their own channels are also excluded.

The government’s concern is that services distributing similar television content should not face substantially different regulatory obligations simply because they use different delivery networks.

Whether the proposed fees and compliance requirements will eventually translate into a cost for consumers remains to be seen. The Rs 1 lakh entry fee is a one-time payment, while the Rs 10,000 processing fee is relatively small. The absence of a recurring authorisation fee and bank guarantee also limits the direct financial burden. Since these services are primarily advertising-funded, operators could absorb the costs as part of their business expenses. Any decision to pass them on to consumers would depend on their business models, competitive pressures and whether they introduce paid offerings.

Trai’s recommendations do not propose a consumer subscription fee, and there is no indication that viewers would necessarily have to pay for services that are currently free.

The proposal had divided the industry during the consultation process. DTH operators, including Tata Play and Dish TV, had argued that app-based linear TV services should be regulated on a par with DTH, cable, Internet protocol television (IPTV) and headend-in-the-sky (HITS) operators. Airtel-backed, Bharti Telemedia, had said that the existing framework creates an imbalance by subjecting the same linear television content to different compliance requirements depending on how it reaches viewers.

Digital platforms, however, had argued that Internet-based distribution requires lighter regulation. Sony and JioStar maintained that FAST services operate at the application layer of the Internet and should not be equated with telecom infrastructure merely because they distribute content online.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had referred the matter to Trai in December 2025, seeking regulatory parity, content accountability and consumer protection. Under the recommendations, authorisations would be nationwide and valid for 20 years, renewable for successive periods of 10 years. Only channels holding valid government permission or authorisation, or registered as Internet-native linear television channels, could be distributed. The ministry would maintain a repository of authorised apps, while television manufacturers and operating system providers would be required to make only listed apps available. Authorised platforms would also be responsible for consumer grievances and would have to file half-yearly compliance reports.