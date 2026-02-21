India has been called the anti-AI play just a few months ago, but then the national Capital hosted the India AI Summit between February 16-20 grabbed headlines. Undeniably, the highlight of the week, the timing was also extremely pertinent. It is also a week when concerns about the AI-led disruption in the tech space have been worrying investors globally. In that backdrop, Infosys’ collaboration with Anthropic and many other partnerships and deals signed by the major Indian business conglomerates took centre-stage.

While industry giants like Reliance Industries and Adani Group pledged investments of over $100 billion in the development of AI infrastructure, IT majors such as TCS and Infosys announced key partnerships with global AI leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.

ALSO READ Qualcomm, Tata Electronics partner to manufacture automotive modules in India

Here is a quick look at the top 5 investments and collaborations announced by corporate India at the India AI Summit.

Infosys collaborates with Anthropic

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic to develop and deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The partnership will launch a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence in the telecommunications sector to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, before expanding into other regulated sectors.

A key focus of the partnership will be agentic AI – systems capable of independently handling multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance reviews and code generation and testing. Using tools including the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to enable AI agents that can operate persistently across long, complex processes

Adani’s $100 billion investment

At the India AI Summit, the Adani Group announced $100-billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035.

The company said that the initiative is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and supporting industries, creating a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConneX’s 2 GW national data centre platform and expands towards a 5 GW target. The more than doubling of data centre capacity is anchored in recently struck partnerships with Google to set up India’s largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and with Microsoft for similar facilities in Hyderabad and Pune.

$110 billion investment of Reliance Industries

At the India AI Summit, Reliance Industries’ Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced a $110 billion investment over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence and data infrastructure.

The investment will focus on three pillars: gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, leveraging up to 10 GW of green power surplus, and a nationwide edge-compute layer integrated with telecom and digital operator Jio’s networks to deliver low-latency AI across India.

“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years”, Mukesh Ambani said.

TCS partners OpenAI, AMD

Tata Group and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership anchored by plans to build 100 MW of AI infrastructure in India (scalable to 1 GW, alongside joint initiatives to accelerate enterprise AI adoption, develop industry-specific solutions and expand AI skilling for Indian youth.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault unit will develop AI-ready, green-energy-powered infrastructure designed to support next-generation AI workloads. The facility will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and connectivity across key cloud regions, positioning India as a global AI hub.

Additionally, TCS announced a partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD’s ‘Helios’ platform in India. The collaboration will see TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Centre Limited, bring AMD’s state-of-the-art AI architecture to India.

The collaboration includes an AI-ready data centre blueprint that can scale up to 200 megawatts of capacity.

Yotta Data to buy $2 billion worth Nvidia chips

Yotta Data Services announced a $2 billion investment in Nvidia’s latest chips in an artificial intelligence computing hub it is setting up in Greater Noida. The company said that it plans to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs by August.

The US firm will use half of the chips itself over four years for its DGX AI cloud services, which are employed by tech firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The deployment will “position India among a select group of countries capable of hosting frontier-scale AI infrastructure.”

L&T’s GPU play

At India AI Summit, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a proposed joint venture with NVIDIA to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global AI powerhouse.

L&T said the venture will deploy AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and ecosystem enablement to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors. The initiative plans a gigawatt-scale AI data centre factory for high-density, next-generation workloads, enabling efficient and sustainable expansion.

It will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployments at L&T’s Chennai data centre to 30 MW capacity on a 300-acre, gigawatt-scalable campus, and at the new 40 MW data centre under construction in Mumbai.