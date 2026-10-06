Titan’s consumer businesses recorded a 25% year-on-year growth in the September quarter, led by double-digit growth across jewellery, watches and eyewear, while the company added 78 net stores during the quarter, taking its combined retail network to 3,758 stores.

According to the company’s quarterly update for Q2FY27, domestic businesses grew 22% year-on-year, while the international business registered 97% growth. The company said the international growth includes Damas Jewellery, in which Titan holds a 67% stake and which was consolidated from January 2026.

The jewellery business, across all brands, grew around 21% year-on-year during the quarter. Titan said consumer demand remained healthy for most of the period, although it softened towards the end as the festive calendar shifted to the third quarter.

Within jewellery, studded jewellery grew in the early thirties, while plain gold jewellery grew around 20%.

Titan’s watches business grew around 30% year-on-year in Q2, with the company attributing the performance to continued premiumisation. Analog watches grew in the early thirties, while the smartwatches business recovered, registering high single-digit growth during the quarter, said the company.

The eyecare business grew around 28% year-on-year. Titan said the performance was driven by its multi-brand approach, upgrades to its existing store network and a sharper merchandise portfolio. The division had 847 stores at the end of September.

Among the emerging businesses, fragrances grew in the mid-thirties year-on-year, women’s bags grew in the twenties, while Taneira posted high single-digit growth. The segment added one store during the quarter and had 99 stores at the end of September.

Internationally, Titan said the jewellery businesses of Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane continued to record strong double-digit growth in North America. Its GCC business held up in a volatile geopolitical environment, with Tanishq showing improving growth, while Damas showed early signs of recovery.

On the store count front, the company’s jewellery portfolio added 42 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 1,269. Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon together added 29 stores and had 875 stores at the end of September, while CaratLane added 13 stores, taking its network to 394 stores. The watches division added 34 stores and had 1,379 stores as of September, according to the company disclosure.