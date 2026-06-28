Tiruppur, India’s knitwear capital, will transition towards a manufacturing mix of 50% cotton and 50% man-made fibre (MMF)-based products to tap emerging global export opportunities, industry leaders announced on Sunday during Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh’s visit to the textile hub.

A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Honorary Chairman of the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), said the cluster would place special emphasis on the production and export of MMF garments in line with changing global demand.

“Keeping future market requirements in mind, the Tiruppur textile industry will move towards a manufacturing mix comprising 50% cotton and 50% MMF-based products,c Sakthivel said. He added that India’s trade agreements with 38 countries, including the recently concluded India-UK FTA, have opened up significant export opportunities, covering markets that account for nearly 66% of the world’s population.

MMF-based garments are made from synthetic and regenerated fibres such as polyester, viscose and nylon. They account for the bulk of global apparel trade and are witnessing faster demand growth than cotton garments. Tiruppur, India’s largest knitwear manufacturing and export hub, has traditionally been a cotton-based cluster, contributing around 60% of the country’s knitwear exports.

He urged the Centre to allow 50% capital subsidy for the MMF processing sector and simplified import procedures.

During his visit, Singh held discussions with representatives of textile manufacturing associations and the Tiruppur Exporters Association, besides inspecting knitwear manufacturing units at the Netaji Apparel Park.

The Union Minister urged the industry to move beyond its traditional cotton-centric manufacturing base and accelerate the adoption of blended and man-made fibre (MMF)-based products, calling it the “need of the hour”. He said India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries have created new opportunities for textile exports and encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace new-age fibres, including recycled and natural materials.

The announcement comes days after the Tamil Nadu government unveiled plans to attract ₹1,000 crore of investment in technical textiles by 2030. The State also plans to establish at least five new technical textile industrial units over the next three years, focusing on textiles for automobiles, healthcare, sports, agriculture and construction.

KM Subramanian, President of the Tiruppur Exporters Association, said the Tiruppur knitwear cluster recorded exports of over ₹46,000 crore in FY26, accounting for around 60% of India’s knitwear exports while generating employment for more than one million people.

He said the cluster is targeting knitwear exports of ₹1 lakh crore by 2030 and sought the Centre’s support on issues including worker accommodation and hostels for migrant labourers, zero-duty cotton imports, extension of the RoSCTL scheme and early implementation of the TEEM scheme.

Against India’s target of achieving textile exports of $100 billion by 2030, Tamil Nadu has been assigned a target of $21 billion, with Tiruppur expected to contribute about $11.5 billion.

