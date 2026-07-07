The food delivery market is increasingly being powered by Tier-2 and smaller cities, where transaction volumes have nearly tripled over the past five years as platforms expand their reach beyond metros and organised restaurant brands deepen their presence in these markets.

Food delivery transactions in Tier-2 and smaller cities rose from around 60 million in FY21 to 180 million in FY26, according to Redseer’s State of India’s Food Services Market Report 2026. The trend reflects the growing adoption of digital ordering, wider availability of organised food brands and improving access to delivery services in smaller cities, which are emerging as the next growth engine for the industry.

The report projects online food delivery to become an even bigger distribution channel for restaurants over the next five years. Its share in the overall food services market is expected to increase from 11% in FY26 to 18% by FY31 as consumer adoption widens and platforms continue expanding geographically.

The overall food services market, currently estimated at around $90 billion, is projected to grow to nearly $150 billion by 2030, while the organised segment is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17-18%.

The findings underscore the increasing importance of smaller cities for food delivery platforms at a time when the business is moving beyond its metro-centric origins. While metro cities continue to account for the bulk of orders, food delivery transactions there increased from around 300 million in FY21 to about 1.06 billion in FY26, indicating sustained demand even as newer markets deliver faster growth.

The shift is also benefiting a new generation of digital-first restaurant brands. According to the report, these brands are expected to post revenue growth of 25-30% in FY26, around 1.5 times the pace of the organised food services market. Their expansion is being driven by aggressive outlet additions, deeper penetration into Tier-2 cities and operating models built around digital demand.

Digital channels now contribute nearly 90% of revenues for these new-age brands, compared with around 50% for legacy restaurant chains, highlighting the rapid evolution of online ordering as the primary sales channel for newer food businesses. At the same time, brands are increasingly focusing on profitability through cloud kitchen-led operations, tighter menus and premium positioning, enabling them to improve margins while continuing to scale.

The report also identified snacks, desserts and beverages as the fastest-growing categories for online ordering, owing to their higher delivery compatibility and rising consumer demand. Premium beverages are expected to lead the segment, with premium tea and coffee outperforming mass-market offerings. The premium coffee category alone is projected to register a CAGR of 15-18% through 2030, reflecting consumers’ growing willingness to spend on higher-value food and beverage options.