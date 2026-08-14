It was an investment summit featuring some of the biggest names in Indian industry. But the number that stole the show came from a company that is barely five months old.

Light House Green Data Centre, a little-known Tamil Nadu firm with a paid-up capital of just Rs 1 lakh, signed up for a staggering Rs 10,000-crore investment at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 on Thursday. Its promise: an artificial intelligence-enabled hyperscale data centre in Thoothukudi.

Rs 10,000-crore bet from a new entrant



The numbers make for a striking contrast. A company incorporated only in February is proposing an investment 10 million times its current paid-up capital. Its Rs 10,000-crore commitment is also more than seven times the Rs 1,417 crore pledged at the same summit by Airtel Nxtra Data, an established data centre operator.

And it wasn’t a small number even in the context of the summit itself. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government announced 97 MoUs involving proposed investments of Rs 67,542 crore and the potential creation of more than a lakh jobs across automotive, renewable energy, life sciences, electronics, R&D and data centres. Light House alone accounted for nearly 15% of the entire investment tally.

That made the five-month-old company an unlikely star of a conclave that featured established industrial names such as Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the Hinduja Group and Lucas TVS.

It also inevitably put a spotlight on the company behind the Rs 10,000-crore number.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) records, Light House Green Data Centre was incorporated in February 2026 and is registered in Tiruvallur. It has a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

MCA records show two directors — Sandhya Venkatraman and Jagannathan Venkata Raman. Both are also directors at Finhorizon Consulting Services, whose stated activities include auxiliary services related to financial intermediation.

Funding capacity comes under scrutiny

Jagannathan’s Director Identification Number is shown as deactivated on MCA records, according to corporate information platform Falcon Biz.

An email sent to Jagannathan at the address registered with the MCA seeking details about the project and its proposed financing did not receive a response till press time.

The unusual arithmetic triggered questions on social media about the company’s credentials and its ability to raise the money required for a project of this size.

Tamil Nadu government sources, however, say that arithmetic can be misleading.

A newly incorporated company having nominal paid-up capital is not unusual, they said, particularly when it has been created as a vehicle for a large project. The more relevant test is whether the promoter has a credible financing plan and can bring in the equity and debt required to execute it.

“What matters is whether the company has a credible plan in place for financing the project, which Lighthouse has presented,” a government source said.

The source said Light House had received letters of intent from multiple interested parties for equity financing and that projects of this nature are typically financed substantially through debt.

“Global PE and VC firms are backing such projects for steady returns,” the source said.

That distinction is important. Paid-up capital is not the same thing as investment capacity, and large infrastructure projects are routinely housed in special-purpose companies with modest initial capital. But a Rs 10,000-crore commitment by a company with virtually no corporate track record inevitably makes the financing behind the promise an important part of the story.

The scrutiny is particularly relevant because of a recent precedent.

In March, the Uttar Pradesh government signed a Rs 25,000-crore MoU with Bengaluru-based startup Puch AI as part of its plans to build an emerging-technology ecosystem. The ambitious proposal envisaged AI parks supported by large-scale data-centre infrastructure, an AI Commons for citizen and governance applications, and an AI University for students and working professionals.

The MoU did not survive long. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently cancelled it after a review found that Puch AI lacked the “credible financial linkages” required to execute an investment of that magnitude.

There is nothing at this stage to suggest that Light House Green Data Centre is in a comparable position. Indeed, the Tamil Nadu government says it has examined the company’s financing plans and is satisfied with what has been presented.

But the episode underlines a larger challenge confronting state investment summits. Signing an MoU is relatively easy; arranging thousands of crores of financing, acquiring land, securing power and regulatory approvals, building infrastructure and ultimately commissioning a project are considerably harder.

For the TVK government, Thursday’s ₹67,542-crore headline number is therefore only the starting point. The real scorecard will be how much of that investment moves from MoUs to money on the ground.

And no project will be watched more closely than the one that produced the conclave’s most remarkable piece of arithmetic.