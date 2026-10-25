India’s family offices are growing larger and more complex, with investments spread across asset classes, entities and geographies. As wealth expands, so does the challenge of maintaining accurate financial records and getting a real-time view of portfolios, risks and performance. For a growing number of family offices, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as part of the answer.

At Prayog Advisors, the family office of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and his family, AI is being used across the investment workflow, from deal evaluation and research to document review, portfolio monitoring and investment committee dashboards. The idea is to move away from manually maintaining notes and working across spreadsheets and documents to workflows that can organise and retrieve information more efficiently.

“We are using AI agents across the investment workflow,” says KC Ganesh, president of Prayog Advisors. The immediate priority is to develop a reliable, automated quarterly view across investments and entities. But Ganesh says technology has its limits. When reading annual reports or management transcripts, what is left unsaid can be as important as the facts and commentary on the page. Such nuances still require human judgment.

The problem of fragmented financial data has long challenged family offices. Sunil K Dalal, founder and chairman of UNIDEL Group, encountered it at his family office, RM Capital, during the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial information was scattered across Excel spreadsheets, Tally and, quite often, people’s heads. What he needed was an ERP-like system that could bring investments, accounts and financial records together.

Unable to find a suitable solution, Dalal decided to build one himself. That effort eventually led to Asset Vantage, an AI-led wealth technology platform he incubated more than a decade ago. Today, it serves over 400 families across 10 countries, helping them consolidate financial data, manage accounting and track investments.

As more family offices face similar challenges, the need for integrated systems is growing. The EY-Julius Baer report, Indian family office playbook: Now, next and beyond, projects that family office assets under management will grow 1.5 times from ₹70,000 crore in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of 14% over three years. It highlights the role of technology in improving data accuracy, tracking portfolios and supporting investment decisions as wealth becomes more diversified.

For many families, investments are spread across personal accounts, trusts, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), limited liability partnerships and promoter entities. Add private equity, alternative investment funds, real estate and overseas holdings, and building a consolidated picture of net worth can become a lengthy exercise.

AI can help with some of the routine work. Dalal says it can extract financial information from documents, classify transactions, reconcile accounts and flag missing or incorrectly recorded entries. With reliable data in place, it can also help answer practical questions: which investment strategy contributed most to returns or risk, and how much cash might become available for fresh investments in the coming quarter?

But the technology is only as useful as the information it works with. “AI is only as good as the data and context it has access to,” Dalal says. Fragmented or inaccurate records can undermine even sophisticated analysis.

Animesh Raizada, managing director and chief operating officer of Spark Capital PWM, has seen how much the process of tracking family wealth has changed. A decade ago, consolidating holdings from spreadsheets and PDF statements could take weeks. By the time the figures were ready, they might already be out of date.

Data feeds and API connections with banks, brokers, custodians and fund houses now reduce much of the manual effort. AI-assisted tools can read capital call notices, distribution statements and contract notes, map transactions to the right entity and flag discrepancies. Digital portals and mobile apps also give families access to their net worth, asset allocation and investment performance.

“The biggest shift is in mindset. Technology used to be a back-office cost. Today it is part of governance,” says Raizada. A consolidated, auditable view of wealth can help families make better-informed decisions on risk, succession and allocation across generations.

There are still gaps. Private equity, alternative investment funds and private credit often provide information in inconsistent formats, while valuations can arrive with a delay. Real estate and unlisted businesses may sit outside formal reporting systems. Overseas holdings bring additional complications involving currencies, tax rules and regulatory requirements.

Raizada expects AI to help identify concentration risks, anticipate liquidity shortfalls around capital calls and flag deviations from a family’s investment policy. It could also help families assess scenarios, such as how selling a business might affect future liquidity, and preserve records as wealth passes to the next generation.

For family offices, the immediate task is to get their financial data in order. AI can make that information easier to access and analyse, freeing advisers to spend less time assembling reports and more time helping families make decisions. How wealth should be invested, preserved and passed on, however, will continue to require human judgment.