Fresher hiring for software engineers in the country is going through a metamorphosis as Indian IT majors distances itself from bulk hiring instead hiring for more AI-focused and specialised roles in buckets. While firms like Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech M have refrained from sharing targets for fresher hiring in FY27, TCS has cut its fresher intake to around 25,000 much lower than the 44,000 it onboarded in FY26.

Meanwhile, Infosys has stuck to 20,000 as their target for fresher hiring in FY27, same as FY26.

The change has been dramatic, Nitin Bhatt, Technology Sector Leader at EY India said. “While the sector saw over 10% hiring growth and aggressive fresher intake in FY22, the pace has moderated sharply, with overall headcount growth hovering around 2% in FY25 and FY26,” he noted.

What do engineering college reps say?

However, engineering colleges that relied on these firms to majorly drive hiring, said that demand for these students has held steady as a growing number of startups step in instead.

“IT hiring is still happening but has changed drastically. Instead of mass recruitment, hiring is now split into different tiers of salary packages and different domains like AI data training, coding, testing and security,” Dr. Jayakumar S., assistant director at the career development centre in VIT said.

He shared that the total hiring numbers were similar to the previous years. “Although fresher intake from each company has reduced, the number of companies itself has increased. Last year, it was maybe 1,000 companies coming in but this year it is around 1,500 companies so that has made placements manageable,” he explained.

“We have seen continued 10-15% growth in hiring numbers every year because of more offshoring projects,” Jackson Mendonza, placement officer at Christ University, said. He also said that with the current batch placements had been better-than-expected, agreeing that there was great interest from startups.

Gangothri S, placement officer at a Tier-2 institution, Krupanidhi College from Bangalore said that while there was still a dearth of IT majors approaching them, startups were hiring through the year.

With Indian IT adopting a more calibrated hiring approach amid global demand moderation, startups have increasingly stepped in to absorb a portion of the engineering talent pool – particularly skilled software engineers.

“While startups aren’t replacing IT majors in terms of hiring scale, they are becoming more visible and strategic participants in campus placements, especially across Tier-1 and leading Tier-2 engineering colleges. Startups now account for 25%-35% of software engineering campus offers, leveraging the opportunity to access stronger talent pools while prioritising job-ready skills and practical experience over purely academic metrics.

Additionally, many engineering graduates are showing increasing interest in startup opportunities due to faster learning cycles, higher ownership, and exposure to product innovation early in their careers,” Sanju Ballurkar, president of Experis IT India, a subsidiary of IT staffing firm, Manpower Group revealed.

The structural shift that the country’s hiring landscape has undergone in the past 12-18 months has revealed a maturing tech ecosystem in India as the markets shifts from mass hiring models to capability-led hiring.

Even though hiring volumes may not mirror the hyper-growth phase seen earlier, there is strong demand for specialised tech talent. Hiring experts said that Indian startups are expected to collectively hire approximately 60k – 80k people during the year across software engineering, product development, data, AI and digital platform roles.

The salaries offered by these startups also comfortably surpass packages offered by IT firms. “Some of the AI startups are offering around 3 times whatever IT services firms are offering. The number of freshers recruited by these startups is obviously small, maybe between 5-7 people but the packages could be between Rs 20 – 40 lakhs also even at the entry-level where Indian IT majors pay between Rs 6 lakhs – 20 lakhs,” Dr. Jayakumar added.

Another student placement coordinator from IIT-Bombay shared that while Indian IT majors were offering between 8 lakhs – 12 lakhs and 12 lakhs – 15 lakhs for two separate tiers of AI roles, salaries from high-growth startups could touch between 30 lakhs – 35 lakhs comparable to or higher than global tech corporations.

Ballurkar stated that campus hiring by startups is projected to grow 20%-30% year-on-year, albeit from a smaller base compared to large IT services firms.

“Organisations are increasing building lean, high-impact engineering teams, prioritising multi-skilled engineers capable of working across products, platforms, and customer-facing innovation environments. Importantly, startups are not filling the gap created by reduced mass hiring; they are re-shaping the nature of entry-level technology employment, with greater emphasis on specialised skills, problem-solving capability and product-oriented engineering experience.

Overall, India’s technology hiring environment is entering a rebalancing phase rather than a slowdown, where large IT firms, startups, global capability centers (GCCs), and product companies together are creating a more diversified and resilient talent ecosystem which hinges less on volume,” he said.