Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has significantly escalated his challenge to the current leadership and governance structure of the Tata Trusts. In filings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, he has raised questions not only about his own removal from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) but also about trustee appointments, board decisions, remuneration arrangements and governance practices across the Trusts ecosystem.

Sources familiar with the developments said the challenges span a range of issues, including remuneration and commissions received by certain trustees from Tata group companies, potential conflicts of interest arising from trustee appointments and board positions, governance decisions relating to Tata Sons, and the decision not to renew Mistry’s tenure at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Mistry refused to comment on queries regarding the matter.

Among the issues raised is annual commission of Rs 1.42 crore received by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata from Tata Sons. According to people familiar with the matter, Mistry has sought scrutiny of whether remuneration received from group companies by trustees is consistent with the fiduciary obligations expected of those overseeing charitable institutions. The objection is also understood to argue that remuneration earned by trustees in their capacity as nominees of charitable trusts ought to accrue to the trusts rather than be retained by individuals.

The filing also reportedly questions commissions drawn by trustee and former defence secretary Vijay Singh from Tata group companies. In the objection filed with the charity commissioner, Mistry has allegedly cited commissions of around Rs 20.1 crore received between 2013 and 2025 and argued that such payments should be examined from a governance and conflict-of-interest perspective.

The objection reportedly raises similar questions around payments and commissions received by trustee Venu Srinivasan from Tata group entities over several years. Remuneration received from Tata Sons, Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures and Tata Sikorsky Aerospace have been cited with the aggregate amount cited exceeding Rs 20 crore.

Sources further said Mistry has raised questions over the engagement of Gerry McGovern, then chief operating officer of Jaguar Land Rover Brand & Luxury, as a consultant to Norton Motorcycles, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings. Mistry has reputedly sought scrutiny of whether the arrangement created a conflict given Srinivasan’s role at Tata-related entities and the TVS Group. Srinivasan serves as chairman emeritus at TVS. He is also understood to have sought disclosure on whether any payment was made to Jaguar Land Rover for the use of those services.

The challenge also extends to Mistry’s own position within the trusts questioning the decision not to renew his tenure as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust despite a broader governance resolution adopted following the death of Ratan Tata.

The objection is also understood to question the conduct of certain trustees following resolutions adopted after Ratan Tata’s death. The filing alleges that subsequent actions by certain trustees were inconsistent with positions that had previously received unanimous support.

Mistry has reportedly raised the issue of discussions around preserving Tata Sons’ status as an unlisted company while exploring options to provide an exit route to minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group without pursuing a public listing. According to people familiar with the matter, the former trustee has alleged that certain trustees later publicly advocated positions that were at variance with that agreed approach.

Mistry is believed to have sought the appointment of an independent administrator to oversee the trust’s affairs until governance concerns are addressed.

Mistry is said to have maintained that he is not seeking reinstatement to the trusts and is instead attempting to draw attention to what he believes are governance lapses and conflicts.