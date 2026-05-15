The board meeting of Tata Trusts, originally scheduled for May 16, has been deferred once again and postponed until further notice. This marks the second consecutive postponement of the meeting. The meeting was expected to deliberate on crucial issues related to Tata Sons, including possible inclusions to the Tata Sons board and discussions around the long-debated listing of the company. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner asked the board to defer the meeting. No official reason has yet been disclosed for the repeated postponements.

Key agenda of meeting

The board was supposed to consider the nominations of Tata Trusts representatives to the Tata Sons board, the reappointment of its chairman, and review Tata Sons’ performance.

Additional items included increasing Tata Trusts’ representation on the Tata Sons board, reappointing its chairman and reviewing Tata Sons’ performance.

At present, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan are on the board of Tata Sons. Last year, former defense secretary Vijay Singh had resigned from the Tata Sons board.

Tata Sons listing issue

However, the central agenda of the meeting was expected to be the discussion on the listing of Tata Sons and the discussion on RBI rules and their ⁠implications for a potential listing.

Tata Sons, the holding company of 31 group companies including TCS, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, is facing pressure to go public.

ALSO READ Tata Motors bets on 10% PV industry growth in FY27

Until now, Tata Sons has remained unlisted. But there is now pressure to list from internal stakeholders, including its second-largest shareholder, the Shapoorji Paloonji Group. Rules from the Reserve Bank of India may also require them to list unless they can secure an exemption.

Who wants Tata Sons to list

At least two ​of ​the six Tata trustees – Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh – have supported the listing ⁠of Tata Sons, saying expansion, especially into new areas like semiconductors, will require large capital that cannot be generated internally.

The Shapoorji Paloonji Group wants a listing so it can monetise or exit its holding, ‌which is not freely transferable in the current structure. But the SP group is not represented among the trustees.

The key pressure is regulatory, stemming from RBI rules requiring large non-bank lenders above certain asset thresholds or with public funds to list.

Who does not want Tata Sons listing

Noel Tata has not made public comments, but has privately opposed Tata Sons going public. A Reuters report said that he and other trustees unanimously opposed listing last year and asked the Tata Sons’ chairman to engage with the RBI.

The board meeting, the first since the RBI’s rules were revised, is being closely watched by the street for differences among the trustees over the listing of Tata Sons and how they may play out.