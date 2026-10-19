Last month, a mid-sized Mumbai pharmaceutical company was preparing to ship its first consignment of high-value nutraceutical products to the US. But as it readied the shipment for Customs clearance, fears mounted that the Trump administration could extend a 100% tariff imposed in July on branded and proprietary medicines from 17 drugmakers to some Indian firms too. The threat never materialised, but the company deferred its much-anticipated US foray, which was meant to open a new growth avenue.

Indian medicines have so far escaped additional US tariffs. However, Trump intends to keep generic drugs tariff-free for only two years from August 2026, and plans to impose a 100% tariff on them from August 2028 for a year, followed by a prohibitive 200% duty. If implemented, the plan could squeeze margins in Indian drugmakers’ largest export market.

The industry has so far weathered steep price cuts, including reductions of 30-80% in prescription drug prices announced by Trump in May, with limited loss of volumes. But the prospect of tariffs adds another layer of uncertainty.

Still, the Indian industry is resilient and combative. “We have over a decade of experience in effervescent technology and a presence in around 30 countries. The US remains an important market for our planned expansion. Tariff uncertainty has prompted us to reassess the timing, but we intend to hold on to the decision and evaluate how best to move forward as the policy environment becomes clearer,” said the mid-sized company’s co-founder.

The company’s predicament reflects a wider dilemma for Indian drugmakers and nutraceutical exporters. The US remains a lucrative market, but tariff uncertainty is prompting them to rethink expansion plans and diversify their export base. Europe, Russia, Latin America, Africa and parts of Asia are gaining importance as companies seek to reduce dependence on a single market.

To be sure, generics remain the mainstay of India’s US business, accounting for around 40% of generic drug volumes and 13% by value. Yet the branded-drugs segment is growing faster, offering companies an opportunity to move up the value chain despite the uncertainty.

Export data point to a gradual shift. The US share of India’s pharmaceutical exports fell from a peak of 34.5% in FY25 to 30.4% in FY26, even as total exports rose from $30.5 billion to $31.1 billion. The trend continued in the first quarter of FY27, when the US accounted for 30.9% of exports worth $8.1 billion.

Industry analysts say larger Indian companies are seeking to capture a bigger share of the manufacturing of newly launched drugs from China while expanding their branded-drug businesses across export markets. The strategy aims to capture more of the value currently retained by brand owners and dominant drug distributors. Many Indian firms already have a foothold in these markets as contract manufacturers for suppliers of branded and patented medicines.

There are also opportunities in specialty drugs. Trump’s decision to include India among 19 jurisdictions eligible for zero tariffs on certain specialty medicines has benefited domestic players such as Sun Pharma, Syngene, Piramal Pharma and Anthem Biosciences, which have significant exposure to specialty drugs, contract manufacturing and complex therapies.

Sun Pharma is among the global companies that signed agreements with the US government in the latest round to offer most-favoured-nation pricing to state Medicaid programmes in return for tariff exemptions.

For Indian drugmakers, the challenge is now to preserve access to the world’s largest pharmaceutical market while building alternative growth engines. Tariff uncertainty may delay their US ambitions, but it is also accelerating the push to diversify markets and move into higher-value products.

Viranchi Shah, spokesperson for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), said geopolitical uncertainty and non-tariff barriers were prompting drugmakers to diversify markets and product portfolios. While India continues to engage with the US and EU, it is strengthening ties with Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, Central Asia and Africa, he added.



Companies are already expanding in these markets. Aurobindo Pharma is scaling up biosimilars, with CuraTeQ Biologics supplying three products in Mexico, partnering for four in Algeria and securing its first approval through a partner in Uzbekistan. Supplies of three biosimilars are also under way across seven European countries.

Sun Pharma has launched generic semaglutide in South Africa and plans to enter Brazil through a partner. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) launched 43 products across markets in Q1FY27 and plans to introduce GLP-1 therapies, biosimilars and newer medicines in over 90 countries, according to ICICI Securities.

DRL’s June-quarter results underline the opportunity: European revenue rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,444 crore, Russia and other CIS markets grew 24% to Rs 1,120 crore, and other international markets surged 42% to Rs 710 crore.

Another mid-sized manufacturer told FE that the threat of US tariffs on generics from 2028 was accelerating expansion into underpenetrated markets, including Africa, Latin America, Europe and Russia.

However, entering new markets involves regulatory hurdles, raising the cost and time required to launch products. The manufacturer said most recent free trade agreements (FTAs), except the one with Oman, lacked mutual recognition provisions or pharma-specific annexures. India should push for such provisions in future agreements, he added.

Under Rule 101 of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, certain new drugs approved in the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada or the EU may be exempt from local clinical trials in India, subject to conditions. The industry wants similar provisions in future FTAs to ease overseas market access.

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Bhavin Mehta, whole-time director of Kilitch Drugs, said diversification was becoming a structural shift in India’s pharma export strategy, with Europe, Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets offering opportunities beyond traditional destinations.

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) chairman Namit Joshi said companies must also strengthen advanced-product development and manufacturing capabilities to build resilience across the global pharma value chain.

Relocating production to the US to avoid tariffs is another option, but setting up new plants, obtaining regulatory approvals and transferring production can take years. High operating costs also make low-priced generics difficult to manufacture profitably in the US. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli said investment decisions should be driven by commercial prospects, not tariff threats: “We are going to invest because it’s a good business.”

Currently, apart from DRL, Sun, Cipla, Lupin and Biocon have operational plants in the US.