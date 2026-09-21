Stellantis India has acquired the remaining equity stake held by CK Birla Group firm Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd (HMFCL) in Stellantis Automobiles India Pvt Ltd (SAIPL), taking 100% ownership of the joint venture and its car assembly facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.The transaction, executed through foreign direct investment, brings to an end the joint venture formed in 2017 between Stellantis and the CK Birla Group, which marked the entry of French automaker Citroen into India.

The Thiruvallur plant currently manufactures four Citroen models, the C3, eC3 EV, the C3 Aircross and Basalt and also ships completely built units to eight export markets.

ALSO READ Tractor growth set to slow sharply in FY27 as monsoon weighs

With full control of the facility, Stellantis plans to increase annual production at Thiruvallur by more than 160%, from 16,000 units in 2026 to over 43,000 units by 2028. The expansion is also expected to more than double the plant’s direct shopfloor workforce from the current 610 employees.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Having invested close to INR 11,000 crore in the country to build a strong manufacturing, engineering and export ecosystem, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead.”

Besides Thiruvallur, Stellantis operates its primary Indian manufacturing hub in Ranjangaon, Pune, through FIAPL, a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Motors. The facility has annual vehicle production capacity of 222,000 units, along with powertrain capacity for 300,000 engines and 374,000 transmissions.

The plant manufactures four Jeep models, the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee and serves as the export hub for the right-hand-drive Jeep Compass for some markets. Its shared multi-model assembly lines also produce three Tata Motors vehicles — the Nexon, Altroz and Curvv.

Overall sales continue to be on the lower side. Stellantis India dispatched around 8,000 units between January and August 2026. Citroen accounted for approximately 6,100 units, emerging as the primary growth driver, while Jeep India contributed around 1,700 units amid intense competition.

The company has also announced an all-new Jeep model to be developed with Tata Motors for both domestic and export markets.