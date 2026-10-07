Starlink says it has finished building its India operations and now needs only the government’s final approvals to begin service, according to a senior SpaceX executive.

“We are standing ready to serve India once India is ready. We’re ready to work with the government. We are ready to work with operators and with industry to this end. We are ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100% connectivity throughout India – a vision all of our company, including Elon shares,” Lauren Dreyer, vice-president, Starlink business operations, SpaceX, said at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

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Dreyer added that the company has put up around 20 ground stations carrying hundreds of antennas. She said its Indian arm was structured to satisfy domestic security norms and to ensure subscriber data never leaves the country.

“We’ve built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” she said.



India has awarded satellite-communication licences to three firms, Starlink among them, alongside Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. Besides, spectrum and security approval should also come through before any operator can sell service. However, Starlink is still waiting on security and foreign-investment approvals, after securing permissions from IN-SPACe and the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite licence.

Earlier this year, home-ministry agencies had stalled the process, partly over how Starlink would act if foreign governments pressed it with competing demands during a crisis. The company rejected those accounts as unfounded and said discussions were ongoing.

Dreyer added that Starlink has been working to build strong connections with industry, alongside partnering with state governments over the past five years to better understand the market and prepare for the start of operations.

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She said that Starlink has already connected hundreds of millions of people with affordable data, but the last mile remains the hardest to reach, and that is where Starlink can help most, bringing people online.

Dreyer expressed optimism that Starlink would be cleared before next year’s gathering. She also cited SpaceX’s past work with India, from launching an ISRO satellite to ferrying astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the international space station.

“We have also carried two dedicated missions and 19 rideshare missions for Indian space companies to help them reach orbit. We have been proud to work alongside them to help them achieve their objectives here,” she said.