India’s non-life insurance industry reported an 11% year-on-year increase in gross direct premium to ₹32,761 crore in October, driven by strong growth in the standalone health insurance segment.

The non-life insurance industry comprises public and private sector general insurers, standalone health insurers, and specialised public sector insurers.

Public and private sector general insurers together recorded a 10% growth in premium to ₹28,062 crore during the month. The 22 private sector general insurers reported a 12% increase to ₹17,642 crore, while the four public sector insurers posted a 7% rise to ₹10,421 crore, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.

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Standalone health insurers outperformed the broader industry, registering a 21% year-on-year increase in premium to ₹4,549 crore. The segment comprises seven players, including Star Health and Allied Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Prudential HCL Health Insurance.

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Among public sector insurers, New India Assurance, the country’s largest general insurer in the public sector, reported a marginal increase in premium to ₹3,879.72 crore in October from ₹3,769 crore a year earlier. National Insurance, meanwhile, recorded a 16% growth to ₹3,287 crore.

Among private sector players, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private general insurer by premium, reported a 10% increase in gross direct premium to ₹2,826 crore. HDFC ERGO General Insurance posted a sharper 35% growth to ₹1,662 crore, while SBI General Insurance reported a 32% rise to ₹1,662 crore.