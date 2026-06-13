Zerodha Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath posted on LinkedIn today morning, praising India’s market infrastructure even as the world watched Elon Musk’s SpaceX make the largest IPO in history.

“Sure, things can be better, but it’s crazy how transparent and safe the Indian markets are compared to the US, all thanks to SEBI and the exchanges. It’s not just Fidelity; even other big brokers seem to have ‘flipping’ restrictions in place,” Nithin Kamath said.

Sure, things can be better, but it's crazy how transparent and safe the Indian markets are compared to the US, all thanks to SEBI and the exchanges. It's not just Fidelity; even other big brokers seem to have 'flipping' restrictions in place. pic.twitter.com/waX46OdD2f — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 13, 2026

SpaceX IPO: The world’s largest listing

SpaceX launched on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, pricing 556 million shares at $135 each and raising approximately $75 billion. Shares opened at $150 and climbed to as high as $164–$165, about 22% above the IPO price, pushing the company’s valuation past $2 trillion. The offering is the largest IPO ever, nearly three times the size of Saudi Aramco’s 2019 listing (just under $30 billion), and SpaceX now ranks as the sixth-largest publicly traded US company, behind Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Elon Musk becomes first trillionaire

The listing catapulted founder Elon Musk to become the world’s first trillionaire, with an estimated wealth exceeding $1 trillion—mostly tied to holdings and options in SpaceX and Tesla. Musk marked the milestone by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell at SpaceX headquarters in Texas, while company president Gwynne Shotwell rang the bell in-person.

“SpaceX is about taking fiction out of science fiction,” Musk said. “I gave SpaceX less than 10% chance of succeeding at all… we’re probably going to fail, but you know, should give it a try because if we don’t, if there’s not a new company that enters space, we will never be a truly space-bearing civilisation.”

What Nithin Kamath was comparing?

Kamath’s LinkedIn post followed the SpaceX debut and highlighted differences in market protections. He cited India’s regulatory framework under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the robust exchange infrastructure as reasons for greater transparency and safety. He also noted that major brokers, including Fidelity and others, appear to have “flipping” restrictions in place—a practice that limits how soon newly listed shares can be sold, aiming to stabilize prices and protect retail investors.

SpaceX’s ambitions and scale

Founded in 2002, SpaceX is the only company building integrated hardware and software infrastructure across space, connectivity and AI. Its AI unit xAI was founded in 2023 and acquired by SpaceX in early 2026; the company is scaling compute infrastructure and runs one of the largest clusters, COLOSSUS and COLOSSUS II. SpaceX is also planning a Terafab chip-manufacturing initiative with Tesla and Intel to extend vertical integration to chip design.

ALSO READ Scathing Elon Musk effigy flies over Times Square with ‘anti-Grok’ message day ahead of SpaceX IPO

Pricing, rules and investor access

Musk upended IPO pricing norms by choosing a fixed price of $135 rather than a range, relying on a take-it-or-leave-it approach backed by his supporters. SpaceX will soon join the Nasdaq 100 after the exchange changed rules in March for faster megacap inclusion, which will embed SpaceX in many passive index funds. The debut also turned thousands of current and former employees into millionaires by making their holdings tradable.

What the listing signals?

The SpaceX IPO is being viewed as the start of a new wave of major technology listings, with Anthropic and OpenAI slated to go public later this year. The listing will also test investor appetite for big-ticket AI companies amid a broader market surge in AI-linked shares. Kamath’s statement layered on top of this global moment underscored India’s regulatory advantages and the importance of transparent, safe market structures for investor confidence.