Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN‑SPACe), said the global spotlight on SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO) could prompt Indian investors to back bolder bets in the country’s private space sector. Speaking to news agency ANI at the India Space Congress, the IN‑SPACe chairman noted that high‑profile market events validate the commercial potential of space ventures and “perhaps even provide motivation to Indian space companies and investors in Indian space companies to do more and take bigger risks.”

He argued that such external signals, combined with growing private‑sector capability, can encourage financiers to expand their risk appetite for ventures in launch vehicles, satellites and other deep‑tech space domains. Goenka also pointed to the domestic ecosystem changes that make higher‑risk investment more feasible, saying private firms are “providing technology, bringing a lot of resources, and doing very well.” He credited policy reforms, incentives and financial support from government bodies for creating a favourable environment, and stressed that progress will depend on coordinated efforts by industry, government and investors to turn investor confidence into sustained funding and commercial outcomes.

‘Investors, space industry, and govt need to come together,’ says Goenka

“The government has opened up the space sector, bringing policies, enabling environment, providing incentives, subsidies, financial support, and investors are beginning to invest in space companies in India,” Goenka told ANI. He credited policy reforms and financial backing for helping establish conditions that permit private firms to scale and innovate alongside public institutions.

Goenka emphasised that the growth of India’s space ecosystem depends on coordinated efforts, “Number one is the industry, number two, government, and number three, investors, and all three have to play their role.” He said each pillar must contribute- industry through technology and execution, government through enabling regulation and support, and investors through capital and risk appetite.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the SIA-India hosted India Space Congress 2026, Chairperson of IN-SPACe (Dept of Space, Government of India), Pawan Goenka says, “There are three stakeholders: number one is the industry, number two is the government, and number three is the investors. All… pic.twitter.com/XP7Fa15sSI — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

Global attention, local motivation

Lauding the SpaceX IPO, Pawan Goenka said the public offering “has got attention of the whole world,” and that this spotlight can act as a “motivation to Indian space companies and investors in Indian space companies to do more and take bigger risks.” He suggested that global market events can validate the commercial potential of space ventures and inspire similar moves by companies and financiers in India.

Which are the key companies in India’s space industry?

India’s space industry is now a collaborative ecosystem of state-owned giants, established engineering firms and agile private startups, each playing a distinct role. At the core is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is transferring ISRO’s SSLV technology and leading a private PSLV project through a consortium, while Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Mishdra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) supply critical electronics, communication systems and high-performance alloys for rocket engines and satellite structures. Companies like Walchandnagar Industries and MTAR Technologies manufacture precision-engineered components for launch vehicles and satellites; Data Patterns (India) and Cyient DLM provide high-reliability space electronics and subsystems, and Astra Microwave Products and Avantel deliver microwave and RF systems vital for satellite communications.

Sasken Technologies and Cyient support digital engineering and mission-operations software, while startups such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul, Pixxel and Bellatrix are building launch vehicles, hyperspectral satellites and specialised space services. This mix of public and private players—spanning materials, propulsion, electronics, software and manufacturing—is accelerating India’s move toward commercial launch capabilities and a broader space economy.

India’s private space race: Skyroot and Agnikul set for historic launches

On the operational front, Pawan Goenka updated the public about forthcoming launches by Indian private firms. He said Hyderabad‑based Skyroot Aerospace would attempt its next launch soon, though the company had not yet announced an official date. Skyroot earlier received IN‑SPACe authorization for the country’s first private‑sector launch vehicle mission, marking a milestone in India’s opening of the sector.

“The private launch, Agnikul will be next, and again, the official date, they will have to announce, but it will be later on, not immediately,” Goenka added, referring to Chennai‑based Agnikul Cosmos, which is also preparing for a private launch following Skyroot’s mission.

IN‑SPACe, created as an autonomous nodal agency under the Department of Space, serves as a single‑window facilitator and regulator to enable private participation across the space value chain. The Union Cabinet’s June 2020 decision to open the space sector to private entities set in motion policy and institutional changes that allowed companies such as Skyroot and Agnikul to develop launch vehicles, satellite technologies, and other services.

IN‑SPACe’s mandate is to promote private sector growth while ensuring safety, reliability and alignment with national priorities. Goenka’s remarks at the India Space Congress underscore how regulatory reform, combined with growing investor interest- potentially energised by high‑profile global market movements like the SpaceX IPO- could swiftly accelerate India’s private space ambitions.

SpaceX overtakes Amazon, Microsoft

SpaceX surged past Amazon.com in market capitalisation on Tuesday and for a short time even overtook Microsoft during intraday trade, as frenzied activity in newly listed options contracts drove sharp price swings in one of the most closely watched stock debuts in recent years. Shares of the Elon Musk‑led aerospace and AI firm closed 4.8% higher at $201.80, valuing the company at about $2.65 trillion and placing it just ahead of Amazon; intraday momentum pushed the stock even higher, briefly elevating SpaceX above Microsoft before it lost some ground later in the session.

The unusual volatility reflected heavy derivatives‑driven trading, with investors rushing into options that permit leveraged bets on future price moves — more than 500,000 contracts reportedly traded in the first hour and volumes exceeded one million by early afternoon, according to market data cited by trade analytics firms.

Only days after completing the largest IPO on record, SpaceX has added another milestone by becoming the world’s fifth‑most valuable publicly traded company, as its shares have climbed more than 50% from the IPO price and even touched an after‑hours high of $229.85, a level that briefly pushed the firm’s market capitalisation past the $3 trillion threshold and above both Amazon, at about $2.64 trillion, and Microsoft, valued at roughly $2.92 trillion, before a slight pullback later in the day.